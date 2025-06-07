Army unveils 4-step Thai–Cambodian border control plan

The Burapha and Suranaree Task Forces have been authorised to determine local procedures and conditions under this framework, with the goal of maintaining order and civilian safety.

While emphasising security, the army also stressed humanitarian considerations: people seeking medical care, students, workers, and those needing essential supplies may still cross under supervision. However, tourists will not be allowed, a restriction expected to disrupt illicit cross-border operations such as casinos and scam centres.

Thai citizens in Cambodia have been advised to return promptly, though it remains unclear when conditions at the border will normalise.