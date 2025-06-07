Army unveils 4-step Thai–Cambodian border control plan

The Royal Thai Army has clarified its new phased measures to control all border crossings with Cambodia, aimed at protecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, army spokesperson, explained on Saturday (June 7, 2025), that the order, issued by the army command, is not an immediate escalation, but a step-by-step approach that will be implemented based on the evolving security situation in each area.
The plan consists of four escalating levels:
The Burapha and Suranaree Task Forces have been authorised to determine local procedures and conditions under this framework, with the goal of maintaining order and civilian safety.
While emphasising security, the army also stressed humanitarian considerations: people seeking medical care, students, workers, and those needing essential supplies may still cross under supervision. However, tourists will not be allowed, a restriction expected to disrupt illicit cross-border operations such as casinos and scam centres.
Thai citizens in Cambodia have been advised to return promptly, though it remains unclear when conditions at the border will normalise.