2nd Army chief signs order on Thai-Cambodian border control

At approximately 7pm on June 7, 2025, Lt Gen Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, signed an official directive authorising the Suranaree Task Force to assume control over the opening and closing of all types of border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border within its area of responsibility.

The order is in line with Army Command Order No. 806/2568, which mandates the control of all border crossings along the Thai-Cambodian frontier to ensure public safety.

The Suranaree Task Force has been granted the authority to manage border checkpoint operations as necessary, based on situational requirements and security considerations.

Under the new directive, the Suranaree Task Force Commander is empowered to:

Order the opening or closure of all types of border checkpoints within the task force's jurisdiction. This includes restricting the movement of individuals, vehicles, goods, and military supplies through the crossings. Exceptions may apply for border trade, economic activities, or humanitarian aid. These measures take effect from 7pm on June 7, 2025, onward.

Adjust checkpoint operating hours as needed, especially in response to urgent developments such as military skirmishes or tensions near the border.