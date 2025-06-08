2nd Army chief signs order on Thai-Cambodian border control

At approximately 7pm on June 7, 2025, Lt Gen Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, signed an official directive authorising the Suranaree Task Force to assume control over the opening and closing of all types of border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border within its area of responsibility.
The order is in line with Army Command Order No. 806/2568, which mandates the control of all border crossings along the Thai-Cambodian frontier to ensure public safety.
The Suranaree Task Force has been granted the authority to manage border checkpoint operations as necessary, based on situational requirements and security considerations.
Under the new directive, the Suranaree Task Force Commander is empowered to:
Order the opening or closure of all types of border checkpoints within the task force's jurisdiction. This includes restricting the movement of individuals, vehicles, goods, and military supplies through the crossings. Exceptions may apply for border trade, economic activities, or humanitarian aid. These measures take effect from 7pm on June 7, 2025, onward.
Adjust checkpoint operating hours as needed, especially in response to urgent developments such as military skirmishes or tensions near the border.
Shut down specific border crossings based on national security concerns, including deterring hostile actions, protecting civilians from unrest, preventing illicit cross-border movement, and limiting the flow of Thai workers engaging in illegal activities in Cambodia.
Immediately close checkpoints in the event of armed conflict or military engagement, with authority to reopen once the situation stabilises.
Enforce operational details regarding checkpoint openings, closures, and time adjustments as outlined in the accompanying appendix.
This directive is effective from June 7, 2025, until further notice.
Details of Border Checkpoints under the New Directive
1. Chong An Ma
Location: Soeng Subdistrict, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani
Type: Temporary Border Trade Checkpoint
Open: Thursdays, 9am–12am
Cross-border movement is limited to the local markets of both countries via the ID card exchange system
Only essential consumer goods are allowed
No vehicle crossings permitted
Humanitarian assistance must comply with regulations and international standards
Note: The checkpoint will be closed if Cambodia deploys significant additional forces that could threaten public safety or property.
2. Chong Sai Taku
Location: Chanthop Phet Subdistrict, Ban Kruat District, Buriram Province
Type: Temporary Border Trade Checkpoint
Open: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 9am–12am
Cross-border movement is limited to local market zones with ID card exchange
Only essential goods permitted
No vehicle crossings
Humanitarian aid to follow applicable rules and global standards
Note: The checkpoint will be closed immediately in the event of border skirmishes.
3. Chong Sa Ngam
Location: Phrai Phatthana Subdistrict, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province
Type: Permanent Border Checkpoint
Open: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8am–3pm
Travel is allowed with passports or border passes
Export of military-related goods is strictly regulated
Construction material exports (e.g., cement) are prohibited
Vehicle crossings permitted under existing rules
Humanitarian support must adhere to relevant laws and international norms
Note: The checkpoint will be closed during any cross-border conflict.
4. Chong Chom
Location: Dan Subdistrict, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province
Type: Permanent Border Checkpoint
Open: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8am–3pm
Entry/exit with passports or border passes
Export of military-use goods is restricted by law
The export of construction materials such as cement is not allowed
Vehicles may pass per existing regulations
Humanitarian assistance must comply with established and international procedures
Note: If Cambodia significantly increases military presence, the electricity supply will be suspended, and the checkpoint may be closed to safeguard lives and property.
All checkpoint operations are subject to immediate closure in the event of military clashes or other security concerns along the border.