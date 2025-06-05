Who will lead 2nd Army Area after Lt Gen Boonsin retires?

While Phumtham has affirmed that Boonsin will not be removed early, his retirement on 1 October necessitates the appointment of a successor.

Who Are the Potential Successors to Boonsin?

It is widely expected that one of Boonsin’s three deputies will be appointed as the next commander of the Second Army Area. The candidates are:

Maj Gen Veerayuth Raksilp – The Senior Deputy

Major General Veerayuth Raksilp, a graduate of Class 26 from the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, is considered the most senior of the three deputies. He was promoted in 2023 from commander of the Sixth Infantry Division in Roi Et to deputy commander of the Second Army Area. Given his seniority and close ties with both Boonsin and Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk—also Class 26 alumni—Veerayuth is seen as the front-runner.

Maj Gen Norathip Poinok – The Newcomer Deputy

Major General Norathip Poinok, also from Class 26, was appointed deputy commander in 2024. Previously, he led the Third Infantry Division in Nakhon Ratchasima. While less senior than Veerayuth, Norathip’s rapid ascent suggests he is a potential candidate to watch.

Maj Gen Nat Sri-in – The Battlefield Veteran

Major General Nat Sri-in, a Class 27 graduate, became deputy commander of the Second Army Area in 2024 after leading the Sixth Infantry Division. Though junior by class rank, Nat is widely regarded as the most experienced in combat.

Could Nat's Battle Experience Outweigh Seniority?

Nat, known as the “Lower Isaan Warrior,” hails from Surin and is fluent in Khmer. He has fought in numerous engagements against Cambodian forces, including conflicts near the Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom Temples. His battlefield experience and regional knowledge have earned him a fearsome reputation among Cambodian troops.

However, Nat’s Class 27 status may be an obstacle, as it could upset the traditional balance of class-based promotions within the military hierarchy. His appointment would depend on whether General Pana, his former classmate, is willing to disrupt the usual seniority order to prioritise operational effectiveness amid rising border tensions.

Balancing Power Among Army Classes

Observers note that Pana may opt to maintain harmony among military classes by favouring Veerayuth, thus preserving seniority while avoiding intra-class rivalry. Yet, with border tensions still simmering, the leadership choice may come down to a critical trade-off between political alignment and military readiness.

