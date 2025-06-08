Hun Sen urges caution over border dispute, warns against ethnic hatred

In a message posted on his social media on Saturday evening, he addressed Cambodian tycoon Duong Chhay’s recent call to cease the use of Thai products, as reported by Khmer Times.
“Earlier, I saw that Duong Chhay posted a message whose main content was a call to stop using Thai products. Prime Minister Hun Manet and I have already made repeated appeals: please do not escalate the dispute to the point that it spreads into other sectors and fuels ethnic hatred,” he added.
He further noted that the Thai military had unilaterally closed the Poipet border crossing ahead of schedule on Saturday, asserting that Thailand must assume full responsibility for this action. He urged Cambodian citizens to remain composed and refrain from instigating any incidents.
“I merely wish to remind both the Cambodian and Thai people that if Thai products are absent from the Cambodian market, it is not because Cambodians have collectively chosen to boycott them. Rather, it is the consequence of a border closure—because when people are blocked, so too are goods.”
Trade statistics from 2024 indicate that Cambodia exported goods worth over US$1.1 billion (35.99 billion baht) to Thailand, while Thailand’s exports to Cambodia exceeded $5.2 billion (170.13 billion baht), reflecting a trade surplus of more than $4.1 billion (134.14 billion baht) in Thailand’s favour.
In the first five months of this year alone, Cambodia exported goods worth over $200 million (6.54 billion baht) to Thailand, while Thailand imported more than $1.5 billion (49.07 billion baht) from Cambodia.
Hun Sen reiterated that if Thai imports cease, Thai citizens should address the matter directly with their government, as they would be the most affected.
“As for Cambodian citizens, in the absence of Thai products, please do not blame the Royal Government of Cambodia, as this shortage is a direct result of Thailand’s decision to close the border. I urge all fellow Cambodians to maintain composure, maturity, patience, and politeness — but with firmness — avoiding any action that would allow foreigners to insult our dignity.”