Hun Sen urges caution over border dispute, warns against ethnic hatred

Trade statistics from 2024 indicate that Cambodia exported goods worth over US$1.1 billion (35.99 billion baht) to Thailand, while Thailand’s exports to Cambodia exceeded $5.2 billion (170.13 billion baht), reflecting a trade surplus of more than $4.1 billion (134.14 billion baht) in Thailand’s favour.

In the first five months of this year alone, Cambodia exported goods worth over $200 million (6.54 billion baht) to Thailand, while Thailand imported more than $1.5 billion (49.07 billion baht) from Cambodia.

Hun Sen reiterated that if Thai imports cease, Thai citizens should address the matter directly with their government, as they would be the most affected.

“As for Cambodian citizens, in the absence of Thai products, please do not blame the Royal Government of Cambodia, as this shortage is a direct result of Thailand’s decision to close the border. I urge all fellow Cambodians to maintain composure, maturity, patience, and politeness — but with firmness — avoiding any action that would allow foreigners to insult our dignity.”