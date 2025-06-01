Thai army spokesman disputes Hun Sen’s claims over Emerald Triangle border area

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvari on Sunday rejected claims made by former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen regarding the Emerald Triangle area, which includes the disputed Chong Bok Pass in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.

Claims Have No Legal Standing, Says Thai Army

Maj Gen Winthai, speaking as Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesperson, stated that Hun Sen’s claims have no legal binding under international law. He emphasised that the disputed area is governed by existing agreements made through the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) between Thailand and Cambodia.

Emerald Triangle Dispute Resurfaces After Border Clash

Hun Sen, now President of the Cambodian Senate, reignited the border dispute following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops on 28 May 2025. In the aftermath, he declared that the entire Emerald Triangle, including Chong Bok, belonged to Cambodia.