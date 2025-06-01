Thai army spokesman disputes Hun Sen’s claims over Emerald Triangle border area

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvari on Sunday rejected claims made by former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen regarding the Emerald Triangle area, which includes the disputed Chong Bok Pass in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.
Maj Gen Winthai, speaking as Royal Thai Army (RTA) spokesperson, stated that Hun Sen’s claims have no legal binding under international law. He emphasised that the disputed area is governed by existing agreements made through the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) between Thailand and Cambodia.
Hun Sen, now President of the Cambodian Senate, reignited the border dispute following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops on 28 May 2025. In the aftermath, he declared that the entire Emerald Triangle, including Chong Bok, belonged to Cambodia.
He claimed that Cambodian troops have occupied the area since before the 1991 Paris Peace Agreement and referenced the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both nations. He also suggested that the UN Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC) could serve as a witness to Cambodia’s longstanding presence there.
Known as the “Morakot Triangle” (Sam Liam Morakot in Thai), the Emerald Triangle is a densely forested region where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos converge. The area lies within Phu Chong Na Yoi National Park in Ubon Ratchathani and is rich in natural beauty, making it a sensitive and symbolically significant border zone.
Maj Gen Winthai acknowledged that both sides have used different sets of historical and legal evidence to assert their claims. However, he underlined that neither claim has legal effect on official border demarcation at this stage.
The Thai Army will wait for the outcome of bilateral negotiations under the JBC, which are expected to conclude within the next two weeks.
Maj Gen Winthai reaffirmed that the RTA’s actions are strictly in accordance with international law and carried out to safeguard Thailand’s national interest.
He added that the army is also making preparations to respond to any developments that may arise from the ongoing border dispute.