Hun Sen Issues Stark Warning Over Thailand Border Row Calls for World Court Action

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen has delivered a stark warning, urging the utilisation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve the protracted border dispute with Thailand.
He cautioned that failure to do so could see the situation "escalate into a conflict akin to that in the Gaza Strip".
In a significant declaration, he also announced the termination of a 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two nations.
Hun Sen's assertive statement was made during a joint meeting of Cambodia's Senate and National Assembly commissions this morning, 2nd June 2025.
He underscored that Cambodia's invitation for Thailand to join in submitting the case to the ICJ was extended courteously, with the genuine aim for both countries to pursue a diplomatic resolution.
"If the Thai side continues to avoid this approach, it suggests that there is something hidden behind it," Hun Sen asserted, signalling his suspicion.
He further elaborated on the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding, stating that it is now "no longer applicable" given the absence of progress in resolving the dispute over the past 25 years.
Adding gravity to his concerns, Hun Sen also disclosed that recent border clashes had tragically resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier.
"If we do not allow the court to decide, this problem will be like the Gaza Strip, never-ending. Small or large battles will recur. So why should we fear going to court if we are innocent?" Hun Sen questioned, pressing his point firmly.
He reiterated Cambodia's unwavering commitment to not encroaching upon the territory of other nations, stressing that the country merely seeks to preserve the borders inherited from the French colonial era and subsequently maintained during the reign of King Norodom Sihanouk.
"What little we have left, we must protect," he added, underlining Cambodia's resolve.
During the same session, the joint commission of the National Assembly and Senate unanimously endorsed the government's approach to taking the matter to the World Court.
Samdech Hun Sen also conveyed that, should violence erupt, Cambodia would immediately appeal to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for urgent intervention.
Concurrently, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet publicly reaffirmed the government's resolve to proceed with submitting the dispute to the ICJ, regardless of whether Thailand agrees.
While negotiations through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) are ongoing, the Prime Minister urged both Cambodian politicians and the public to offer their full support to the armed forces.