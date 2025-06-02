Hun Sen Issues Stark Warning Over Thailand Border Row Calls for World Court Action

Former Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen has delivered a stark warning, urging the utilisation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve the protracted border dispute with Thailand.

He cautioned that failure to do so could see the situation "escalate into a conflict akin to that in the Gaza Strip".

In a significant declaration, he also announced the termination of a 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two nations.

Hun Sen's assertive statement was made during a joint meeting of Cambodia's Senate and National Assembly commissions this morning, 2nd June 2025.

He underscored that Cambodia's invitation for Thailand to join in submitting the case to the ICJ was extended courteously, with the genuine aim for both countries to pursue a diplomatic resolution.