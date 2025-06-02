Chong Bok standoff: Countdown to the next move

With the bilateral Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled in two weeks’ time, to be co-chaired by Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, tensions remain high.

On June 1, the Thai JBC team, led by Foreign Minister Maris, convened a preparatory meeting to outline negotiation strategies. Thailand reaffirmed that border disputes must be addressed through a three-tiered mechanism, emphasizing diplomacy and existing bilateral frameworks.

Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) – A bilateral body between Thailand and Cambodia expected to convene in mid-June, hosted by Cambodia. The Cambodian side will determine the date, time, and location of the meeting.

General Border Committee (GBC) – The GBC held its most recent meeting on May 1, serving as a platform for broader security and military cooperation between the two countries.

Regional Border Committee (RBC) – Comprising military representatives from local border commands, this mechanism provides direct communication at the field level.

At the most recent JBC preparatory meeting chaired by Maris on June 1, the Thai side outlined its negotiation framework for the upcoming mid-June dialogue. One key proposal is the implementation of temporary de-escalation measures, aimed at reducing tensions while boundary surveys and demarcation efforts are ongoing.

“Both sides agree to reduce tensions through existing mechanisms. This reflects the shared commitment between the Prime Ministers of both countries to resolve the issue peacefully,” said Foreign Minister Maris.

“We have the political will to solve this issue without conflict, through the established three-tier mechanism—JBC, GBC, and RBC. Relevant agencies have been invited to prepare for discussions with Cambodia under the JBC framework, which will convene as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Thai and Cambodian troops stationed near the disputed area have been instructed to maintain a ceasefire, preserve the current state of the area, and avoid further escalation—following high-level diplomatic coordination involving the Prime Ministers, Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, as well as both Army Commanders.

The root cause of the flare-up at Chong Bok stems from unresolved border demarcation, with each side relying on its own maps. While there is mutual agreement that a JBC-led process is the appropriate path toward resolution, observers note that a quick settlement remains unlikely due to ongoing disagreements on historical interpretations and territorial claims.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region, has been actively inspecting Ta Muen Temple and military outposts along the Thai-Cambodian border to boost morale and ensure troops remain alert and ready for any escalation.

On the Cambodian side, military commanders have similarly visited border positions to rally their forces. This comes alongside increasingly hardline rhetoric from Hun Sen, President of Cambodia’s Senate, and social media campaigns calling for a boycott of Thai goods—further stoking nationalist sentiment.

In response, Thailand’s national security agencies convened an urgent meeting on May 31 to formulate measures for securing the border. The move followed reports that Cambodia had deployed additional troops and heavy weaponry to the Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani Province. Thai authorities have since prepared to close all official and temporary border crossings, including six permanent checkpoints, ten local trade points, and tourist areas such as Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, if deemed necessary.

While the upcoming Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia provides a diplomatic platform for addressing longstanding border disputes, the process of demarcation is complex and time-consuming.

At present, the Chong Bok area is heavily fortified, with both Thai and Cambodian forces fully deployed and equipped with combat-ready units and heavy arms. The situation has become so tense that observers say all that remains is the whistle to trigger a confrontation.



