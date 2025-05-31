Govt confirms Thai-Cambodian border remains open, supports cross-border trade

The Thai government has confirmed that the Thai-Cambodian border remains open, with no plans to close any border checkpoints. The government supports border trade between the two countries and urges an end to any efforts to stir up conflict between the nations.
Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap stated on Saturday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been closely monitoring the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border, receiving regular updates from security officials and other relevant agencies. He reassured the public that there has been no order to close any border checkpoints despite recent rumours.
The border situation is business as usual, with people from both Thailand and Cambodia freely crossing the border for daily activities. Cross-border trade continues to thrive, especially on the first day of the long weekend, when many Thai and foreign tourists are travelling across the border, he said.
Jirayu also addressed claims that some groups have been inciting conflict between the two countries, stressing that this does not benefit the Thai people. He called on the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation online.
“The rumors about closing 6 border checkpoints and 10 temporary crossings along the Thai-Cambodian border are false. There has been no closure, no orders from central authorities, and we confirm that all checkpoints remain open,” Jirayu stated. “The Prime Minister has instructed security and local authorities to continue providing support and facilitate smooth travel during this extended holiday period.”
Tension between the neighboring countries rose after a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops near Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani Province, on May 28, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier and injuries to several others.
Meanwhile, Royal Thai Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvari clarified reports suggesting that Thailand is preparing to permanently close border checkpoints with Cambodia. He explained that such measures are only part of contingency planning by local agencies to manage situations that could potentially affect national security and public safety. As of now, he confirmed that no such directive has been issued.
He further noted that in the past, border closures have only been implemented when absolutely necessary, typically in response to serious concerns about national security in specific areas. These situations have generally involved credible intelligence indicating the potential use of long-range weaponry. In such cases, closures have been enforced strictly to protect the public.
Regarding the current situation, Major General Winthai emphasised that, overall, conditions along the Thai-Cambodian border remain calm. While there may be isolated concerns in a few areas, these remain manageable. Both countries continue to rely on established local-level mechanisms and cooperative agreements to jointly address any emerging issues, adhering closely to the protocols agreed upon by both sides.