Govt confirms Thai-Cambodian border remains open, supports cross-border trade

The Thai government has confirmed that the Thai-Cambodian border remains open, with no plans to close any border checkpoints. The government supports border trade between the two countries and urges an end to any efforts to stir up conflict between the nations.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap stated on Saturday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been closely monitoring the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border, receiving regular updates from security officials and other relevant agencies. He reassured the public that there has been no order to close any border checkpoints despite recent rumours.

The border situation is business as usual, with people from both Thailand and Cambodia freely crossing the border for daily activities. Cross-border trade continues to thrive, especially on the first day of the long weekend, when many Thai and foreign tourists are travelling across the border, he said.