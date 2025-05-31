Thailand to shut border with Cambodia amid boycott tensions

A report from security agencies on Saturday (May 31, 2025) stated that after a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops near Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani Province, on May 28 , resulted in the deaths of a Cambodian soldier and injuries to several others.

In response, a wave of nationalist sentiment erupted on Cambodian social media, with widespread calls to boycott all Thai products as a form of retaliation.

Thai security officials, expressing concern over the safety of local communities along the border, especially those engaged in cross-border trade.

As a result of the incident, an emergency meeting was called to announce the closure of all border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border, which include:

Six Permanent Border Crossings:

Chong Sa Ngam, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province

Chong Chom, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province

Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province

Ban Laem, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province

Ban Phak Kad, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province

Ban Hat Lek, Khlong Yai District, Trat Province