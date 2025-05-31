Thailand to shut border with Cambodia amid boycott tensions

SATURDAY, MAY 31, 2025

Thailand set to close 6 border checkpoints and 10 temporary crossings with Cambodia, including Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom Tourist Points, Amid Cambodian Nationalist backlash and boycott calls

A report from security agencies on Saturday (May 31, 2025) stated that after a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops near Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani Province, on May 28 , resulted in the deaths of a Cambodian soldier and injuries to several others. 

In response, a wave of nationalist sentiment erupted on Cambodian social media, with widespread calls to boycott all Thai products as a form of retaliation.

Thai security officials, expressing concern over the safety of local communities along the border, especially those engaged in cross-border trade.

As a result of the incident, an emergency meeting was called to announce the closure of all border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border, which include:

Six Permanent Border Crossings:

Chong Sa Ngam, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province

Chong Chom, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province

Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province

Ban Laem, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province

Ban Phak Kad, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province

Ban Hat Lek, Khlong Yai District, Trat Province

Thailand to shut border with Cambodia amid boycott tensions

Ten Temporary Border Crossings:

Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province

Ban Ta Phraya, Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo Province

Ban Nong Plue, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province

Ban Khao Din, Khlong Hat District, Sa Kaeo Province

Ban Sap Tari, Soi Dao District, Chanthaburi Province

Ban Bueng Chanang Lang, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province

Ban Suan Som, Soi Dao District, Chanthaburi Province

Ban Muen Dan, Bo Ploy Subdistrict, Bo Rai District, Trat Province

Ban Cha Mong, Nonsi Subdistrict, Bo Rai District, Trat Province

Chong Sai Taku, Chanthop Phet Subdistrict, Ban Kruat District, Buri Ram Province

Thailand to shut border with Cambodia amid boycott tensions

Also temporarily closed:

The Preah Vihear tourist crossing in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province

The Ta Muen Thom checkpoint in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy