Thailand to shut border with Cambodia amid boycott tensions

A report from security agencies on Saturday (May 31, 2025) stated that after a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops near Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani Province, on May 28 , resulted in the deaths of a Cambodian soldier and injuries to several others.
In response, a wave of nationalist sentiment erupted on Cambodian social media, with widespread calls to boycott all Thai products as a form of retaliation.
Thai security officials, expressing concern over the safety of local communities along the border, especially those engaged in cross-border trade.
As a result of the incident, an emergency meeting was called to announce the closure of all border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border, which include:
Six Permanent Border Crossings:
Chong Sa Ngam, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province
Chong Chom, Kap Choeng District, Surin Province
Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province
Ban Laem, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province
Ban Phak Kad, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province
Ban Hat Lek, Khlong Yai District, Trat Province
Ten Temporary Border Crossings:
Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province
Ban Ta Phraya, Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo Province
Ban Nong Plue, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province
Ban Khao Din, Khlong Hat District, Sa Kaeo Province
Ban Sap Tari, Soi Dao District, Chanthaburi Province
Ban Bueng Chanang Lang, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province
Ban Suan Som, Soi Dao District, Chanthaburi Province
Ban Muen Dan, Bo Ploy Subdistrict, Bo Rai District, Trat Province
Ban Cha Mong, Nonsi Subdistrict, Bo Rai District, Trat Province
Chong Sai Taku, Chanthop Phet Subdistrict, Ban Kruat District, Buri Ram Province
Also temporarily closed:
The Preah Vihear tourist crossing in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province
The Ta Muen Thom checkpoint in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province