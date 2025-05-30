RTA to issue statement to resolve clash point in Chong Bok area

FRIDAY, MAY 30, 2025

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is preparing to issue a statement on Friday to resolve the recent clash point in the Chong Bok area, Ubon Ratchathani province.

RTA chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk said the official statement in both Thai and English follows discussions with General Mao Sophan, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, regarding the recent skirmishes between Thai and Cambodian troops in Chong Bok.

He outlined progress on three agreements reached on Thursday as follows:

  • Regarding the dispute in the Chong Bok area, the Thai and Cambodian armies have agreed to utilise the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), a government-level mechanism, to expedite resolving the issue. The JBC meeting is expected to reach a conclusion within the next two weeks.
  • Both forces involved in the recent clashes have withdrawn from the area, easing tensions.
  • Both sides also agreed to use the Regional Border Committee (RBC) mechanism to clarify any lingering concerns and to strengthen the JBC process.

Pana emphasised that operations must ensure Cambodian troops do not enter Hill 745 in the Chong Bok area. This location had previously seen Cambodian forces digging trenches and establishing a base before Thai troops negotiated their withdrawal. 

Today, Thai and Cambodian soldiers are conducting joint patrols in the area, he said.

Regarding the second clash point, where Cambodian forces had dug trenches from the blackboard tree to the Lao Junction, a distance of 650 metres, discussions may be held to arrange unarmed joint patrols with Cambodian troops if possible.

 

