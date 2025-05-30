RTA to issue statement to resolve clash point in Chong Bok area

Pana emphasised that operations must ensure Cambodian troops do not enter Hill 745 in the Chong Bok area. This location had previously seen Cambodian forces digging trenches and establishing a base before Thai troops negotiated their withdrawal.

Today, Thai and Cambodian soldiers are conducting joint patrols in the area, he said.

Regarding the second clash point, where Cambodian forces had dug trenches from the blackboard tree to the Lao Junction, a distance of 650 metres, discussions may be held to arrange unarmed joint patrols with Cambodian troops if possible.