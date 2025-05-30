RCAF: Cambodia will remain military presence at scene of armed clash

The Kingdom’s position was made clear in a Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) statement, released soon after the conclusion of talks between Lieutenant General Mao Sophan, Commander of the Cambodian Army, and Thailand’s Lieutenant General Pana Klaewblaudtuk.
“The Cambodian side will neither retreat nor remain unarmed at the site of the clash, as Cambodian forces have been stationed there before the signing of the 2000 memorandum of understanding on the survey and demarcation of the Cambodia-Thailand land border,” said an RCAF press release.
It explained that both parties agreed to continue resolving the situation through existing mechanisms, such as the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) and the 2000 MoU, to ensure the border area became one of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
“Both parties will maintain the status quo, exercise restraint, and address issues through the JBC, with a meeting scheduled within the next two to three weeks to preserve good relations between the two countries,” it added.
The Cambodian side urged mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasising the need to avoid further hostilities, like those that took place on the morning of May 28.
“Both parties agreed to the above points, and the negotiations concluded at 4.15pm on the same day,” said the release.
Niem Chheng
The Pnom Penh Post
Asia News Network