RCAF: Cambodia will remain military presence at scene of armed clash

The Kingdom’s position was made clear in a Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) statement, released soon after the conclusion of talks between Lieutenant General Mao Sophan, Commander of the Cambodian Army, and Thailand’s Lieutenant General Pana Klaewblaudtuk.

“The Cambodian side will neither retreat nor remain unarmed at the site of the clash, as Cambodian forces have been stationed there before the signing of the 2000 memorandum of understanding on the survey and demarcation of the Cambodia-Thailand land border,” said an RCAF press release.