2nd Army commander stays overnight at Chong Bok after Thai-Cambodian clash

On the night of Thursday, May 29, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, visited troops stationed at Chong Bok Base in Ubon Ratchathani province and stayed overnight to boost their morale.
During his visit, he found the troops in good spirits and emphasised the importance of discipline and adherence to government policies, including those outlined by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on protecting Thailand’s sovereignty.
He urged the personnel to follow the Army’s official statement issued after negotiations between General Pana Klaewplodtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, and the Cambodian Army Chief to resolve recent clashes at the Chong Bok border area.
In addition, the 2nd Army Region Commander presented amulets of Luang Pu Thuat made from sacred herb material from Wat Chang Hai, and Luang Pho Yai Chok Dee medallions created by the 2nd Army Region. The sacred ceremony was led by Luang Pu Maha Sila and Luang Pho Suriyan, who conducted a Buddhist ritual to bless and strengthen the troops’ morale.
The recent clash between Thai and Cambodian troops occurred on the morning of May 28, 2025, at the Chong Bok border area in Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. According to the Thai Army's report, the incident began when Thai forces observed Cambodian troops establishing positions in a disputed area claimed by Thailand.
A Thai coordination team was dispatched to engage in dialogue; however, upon arrival, Cambodian forces reportedly opened fire, leading Thai troops to return fire for approximately 10 minutes. The situation was de-escalated after communication between senior military officials from both sides, resulting in a ceasefire agreement.
The Cambodian Ministry of Defence confirmed the death of one Cambodian soldier during the exchange and stated that Thai forces initiated the gunfire. In response, Cambodia has mobilised additional forces and heavy weaponry to the border area to prepare for any potential further escalation.
Efforts are ongoing to address the border issues through diplomatic channels, including the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), with both nations emphasising the need for peaceful resolution and mutual respect for sovereignty.