2nd Army commander stays overnight at Chong Bok after Thai-Cambodian clash

On the night of Thursday, May 29, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, visited troops stationed at Chong Bok Base in Ubon Ratchathani province and stayed overnight to boost their morale.

During his visit, he found the troops in good spirits and emphasised the importance of discipline and adherence to government policies, including those outlined by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on protecting Thailand’s sovereignty.

He urged the personnel to follow the Army’s official statement issued after negotiations between General Pana Klaewplodtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, and the Cambodian Army Chief to resolve recent clashes at the Chong Bok border area.