Thai-Cambodian army chiefs agree to resolve Chong Bok dispute through JBC

Royal Thai Army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk and Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, along with officers, visited the Thai-Cambodian Border Coordination Office in Surin’s Kap Choeng district on Thursday.

They met with Gen Mao Sophan, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, and his delegation of 18, for talks aimed at resolving tensions following the clash between Thai and Cambodian troops at Chong Bok at 5.45am on Wednesday (May 28).

Journalists were not permitted inside the meeting room. The discussion lasted one hour and 20 minutes, concluding with the following agreements: