Thai-Cambodian army chiefs agree to resolve Chong Bok dispute through JBC

Royal Thai Army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk and Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, along with officers, visited the Thai-Cambodian Border Coordination Office in Surin’s Kap Choeng district on Thursday.
They met with Gen Mao Sophan, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, and his delegation of 18, for talks aimed at resolving tensions following the clash between Thai and Cambodian troops at Chong Bok at 5.45am on Wednesday (May 28).
Journalists were not permitted inside the meeting room. The discussion lasted one hour and 20 minutes, concluding with the following agreements:
Boonsin revealed after the talks that the negotiations proceeded smoothly. He noted that both sides agreed to withdraw their troops to appropriate positions while awaiting the work of JBC.
The Foreign Ministry is expected to hold a JBC meeting within the next two weeks, during which officials will jointly demarcate the border to resolve discrepancies in the maps, he explained.
The 2nd Army Region also stated that there is now a clear understanding between the two sides. Both countries’ forces will arrange further talks to peacefully resolve the dispute and prevent any use of weapons against one another.
The current situation is no longer tense, as commanders at all levels have communicated and agreed that troops from both sides will withdraw at least 200 metres from the Chong Bok clash site.
Regarding Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin province, he confirmed there is currently no dispute, affirming that it remains Thai territory. However, the authorities continue to facilitate tourists while ensuring that no inappropriate symbols or behaviour are displayed.
Boonsin concluded by reassuring citizens of both countries who may fear violence, firmly stating that there will be no use of force or weapons. “Such conflict would only bring harm to people on both sides and cause economic damage.” He urged everyone to remain calm and confident.