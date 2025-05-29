Media outlets in Cambodia and Thailand urged to exercise caution on border coverage

The CCJ and TJA express concern about the continued dissemination of such information, which may further escalate misinformation and misunderstandings between the two countries.

In an effort to find a solution, the leadership of both organizations held an urgent online meeting on May 28, 2025, to discuss news coverage related to the general situation along the Cambodia - Thailand border and issued the following appeals:

1. Media outlets in both countries are urged to exercise caution and refrain from publishing or broadcasting information without credible sources or that is false, especially in relation to the situation along the shared border, to avoid exploiting the issue for other gains.

2. The CCJ and TJA also call on social media users in both countries to carefully consider the potential consequences before sharing information related to the Cambodia - Thailand border situation.