Media outlets in Cambodia and Thailand urged to exercise caution on border coverage

The Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) and the Thai Journalists Association (TJA) have observed that recently, some media outlets, particularly social media users - have produced, disseminated, and circulated information without clear sources regarding the general situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border.
This has caused confusion, and such information has spread widely in both countries, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.
The CCJ and TJA express concern about the continued dissemination of such information, which may further escalate misinformation and misunderstandings between the two countries.
In an effort to find a solution, the leadership of both organizations held an urgent online meeting on May 28, 2025, to discuss news coverage related to the general situation along the Cambodia - Thailand border and issued the following appeals:
1. Media outlets in both countries are urged to exercise caution and refrain from publishing or broadcasting information without credible sources or that is false, especially in relation to the situation along the shared border, to avoid exploiting the issue for other gains.
2. The CCJ and TJA also call on social media users in both countries to carefully consider the potential consequences before sharing information related to the Cambodia - Thailand border situation.
The CCJ and TJA hope that the issues currently arising along the border will be resolved peacefully through diplomatic means between the governments of both countries, to prevent any negative impacts on the long-standing relations between our peoples and nations.