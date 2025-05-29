Hun Sen condemns border clash between Cambodian and Thai forces

The incident took place at 5.45am in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province. The location remains a disputed border zone, with overlapping territorial claims made by both countries.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Hun Sen stated:
First of all, I would like to express my deep condolences and sympathy to the family of the late Warrant Officer Suon Ron, who lost his life due to the assault by invading forces.
A peaceful, friendly, cooperative, and developing border should never witness such incidents. I strongly condemn any individual, entity, or authority that made the decision to carry out such an act of aggression, which resembles the incursions that occurred between 2008 and 2011 at the Preah Vihear temple.
I do not wish to see any armed conflict break out, but I fully support the Royal Government’s decision to deploy troops and heavy weaponry to the border area as a means of preparing for defence in the event of continued aggression.
I hope that the talks scheduled for tomorrow between the army commanders of both nations will produce positive results. I also hope there will be no tension along the entire stretch of the border that could obstruct cooperation in other sectors, which are of mutual benefit to both countries.
I appeal to my fellow citizens not to escalate this conflict into ethnic hatred and to place trust in the government's and both nations' military efforts to resolve the issue.
We hate war, but we are compelled to wage it when facing foreign aggression—just as we did between 2008 and 2011—by utilising a three-pronged approach: military, diplomatic, and legal approaches.