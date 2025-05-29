Hun Sen condemns border clash between Cambodian and Thai forces

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Hun Sen stated:

First of all, I would like to express my deep condolences and sympathy to the family of the late Warrant Officer Suon Ron, who lost his life due to the assault by invading forces.

A peaceful, friendly, cooperative, and developing border should never witness such incidents. I strongly condemn any individual, entity, or authority that made the decision to carry out such an act of aggression, which resembles the incursions that occurred between 2008 and 2011 at the Preah Vihear temple.

I do not wish to see any armed conflict break out, but I fully support the Royal Government’s decision to deploy troops and heavy weaponry to the border area as a means of preparing for defence in the event of continued aggression.