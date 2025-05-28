Cambodian soldier killed in border clash with Thai troops this morning

According to the official statement, the confrontation occurred in Techo Morakot village, Morakot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province.
Cambodian authorities allege that Thai troops launched an unprovoked offensive against a position held by Cambodian forces for an extended period.
The ministry described the incident as a tragic and unwarranted escalation. “This clash is not something Cambodia desires,” the statement said, adding that discussions will continue with the Thai Ministry of Defence to restore normalcy and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to peaceful and diplomatic border resolution, the ministry emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and cooperation along the Cambodian-Thai border. It also asserted Cambodia’s determination to protect its territorial integrity “at all costs.”
The body of the fallen soldier has been transported from the border for funeral rites.
In light of rising tensions and potential misinformation circulating online, the ministry issued a stern warning against spreading unverified or false information on social media and other platforms, noting that such actions could exacerbate insecurity along the border and harm bilateral relations. The public was urged to rely solely on official statements from the Ministry of National Defence.
Earlier, Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla stated that Cambodian troops were conducting a routine patrol when Thai forces opened fire.
The Thai military, however, claimed that Cambodian soldiers entered a disputed zone, and Thai soldiers approached to negotiate. According to the Thai side, a misunderstanding led to Cambodian forces firing first, prompting a retaliatory response. The Thai army reported no casualties.
The incident occurred before 6 am on Wednesday, May 28, in the forested border area of Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand—an undemarcated zone with overlapping territorial claims.
The skirmish lasted about 10 minutes before local commanders negotiated a ceasefire, according to the Thai military, which confirmed ongoing talks.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, briefed on the clash, noted this was the second such incident in the disputed area near Hill 745, Chong Bok. Both sides had previously agreed to refrain from construction or changes in the zone, limiting activity to joint unarmed patrols.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, said Thai troops acted to defend sovereignty based on official maps. He stressed the importance of abiding by the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
Thailand and Cambodia share a long history of border disputes, notably around the Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2008.
Recent incidents include a February confrontation when Cambodian troops and family members entered the temple area and sang the Cambodian national anthem, sparking a brief dispute with Thai forces. The episode was widely circulated on social media.