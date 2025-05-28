Cambodian soldier killed in border clash with Thai troops this morning

According to the official statement, the confrontation occurred in Techo Morakot village, Morakot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province.

Cambodian authorities allege that Thai troops launched an unprovoked offensive against a position held by Cambodian forces for an extended period.

The ministry described the incident as a tragic and unwarranted escalation. “This clash is not something Cambodia desires,” the statement said, adding that discussions will continue with the Thai Ministry of Defence to restore normalcy and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to peaceful and diplomatic border resolution, the ministry emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and cooperation along the Cambodian-Thai border. It also asserted Cambodia’s determination to protect its territorial integrity “at all costs.”