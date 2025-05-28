Phumtham says Cambodia fired first, Thai troops had to respond

Regarding the clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers at Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, in the early hours of Wednesday ( May 28 ), Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, confirmed that he has received reports on the incident.

He explained that the area where the incident occurred is a disputed zone claimed by both sides. He noted that Cambodia had previously dug a trench in the area of Hill 745 at Chong Bok, and this was the second time Cambodia had deployed troops to assert its claim over the disputed area.

Meanwhile, Thai soldiers were patrolling the area when the clash occurred. He stated that Cambodia fired first.