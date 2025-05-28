Phumtham says Cambodia fired first, Thai troops had to respond

Regarding the clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers at Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, in the early hours of Wednesday ( May 28 ), Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, confirmed that he has received reports on the incident.
He explained that the area where the incident occurred is a disputed zone claimed by both sides. He noted that Cambodia had previously dug a trench in the area of Hill 745 at Chong Bok, and this was the second time Cambodia had deployed troops to assert its claim over the disputed area.
Meanwhile, Thai soldiers were patrolling the area when the clash occurred. He stated that Cambodia fired first.
After the incident, a close aide to Gen Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Minister of Defence, called Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Defence, urging both sides to reduce tensions. Currently, both Thai and Cambodian forces remain deployed in the area.
“I have been informed that the return fire was necessary to defend ourselves and protect Thailand’s sovereignty. I have instructed caution. Although the ceasefire holds, both sides continue to face each other. Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, has convened all involved forces in the area,” said Phumtham.
When asked whether Cambodia’s entry into the disputed area violated the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Phumtham stated that the area has not yet been officially demarcated and there is no agreement on ownership. He added that both sides had previously agreed not to construct or make changes in such areas except for joint unarmed patrols. He said that whether Cambodia violated the MOU would depend on further details.
Reporters stated that Gen Pana Claewplodtook, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, has urgently called a meeting with all relevant parties to ensure coordinated and unified operational guidelines.
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Boonsin revealed that prior to the clash, Thai soldiers attempted to negotiate, but Cambodia responded with gunfire, leading to the confrontation. He added that commanders at the local level are currently engaged in talks to resolve the issue.
“We confirm that Thai soldiers are performing their duty to protect sovereignty according to the 1:50,000 scale map. In the overlapping area claimed by both countries, continuous patrols are conducted to prevent encroachment. All parties must adhere to the 2000 MOU,” he said.
At 5.45am on May 28, Thai forces detected Cambodian troop movements and preparations to establish a position in an area at Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, claimed by Thailand, potentially violating the agreement. Thai troops from Task Force 1 of the Suranaree Command responded by deploying forces to investigate, which led to a brief clash.
Following the incident, Major General Thol Sovann, Deputy Commander of Cambodia’s 3rd Support Brigade, contacted the Deputy Commander of Thailand’s Suranaree Task Force by phone. They successfully agreed to end the confrontation by 5.55am.
There were no reports of injuries or casualties among the Thai forces.