Get to know Chong Bok: Flashpoint of Thai-Cambodian clash

Gunfire rang out in the forest before 6am on Wednesday, May 28, at the border area of Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, during a clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers. The area remains an undemarcated zone between Thailand and Cambodia, with overlapping territorial claims by both sides.
Sequence of events
At 5.30am, Task Force 1 of the Suranaree Command received reports that Cambodian troops had deployed forces in the disputed area, violating existing agreements. The Thai side dispatched a liaison team to negotiate following established protocols.
Upon arrival, Cambodian forces misinterpreted the situation and opened fire.
The Thai troops returned fire for about 10 minutes.
At 5.55am, Maj Gen Thol Sovann, Deputy Commander of Cambodia’s 3rd Support Brigade, contacted Col Boonserm Boonbumrung, Deputy Commander of the Suranaree Command, to coordinate a ceasefire. Both sides agreed to stop shooting and maintain positions at the confrontation site.
Currently, both sides are engaged in bilateral talks to manage the territorial claims and establish peaceful, cooperative procedures as per existing agreements.
The Royal Thai Army confirms that all Thai personnel are safe, with no injuries or fatalities, and will provide further updates as available.
Government stance on Thai troops returning fire at Chong Bok
This morning, Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said he has been briefed on the incident. He noted that the area is a disputed zone where Cambodia previously dug trenches at Hill 745, Chong Bok, once before; this recent incident marks the second time.
Cambodia had deployed troops to assert its claim in the disputed zone, while Thai soldiers patrolling the area encountered them, resulting in the clash. Cambodia fired first.
After the incident, a close aide to General Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Minister of Defence, called Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Defence, urging both sides to de-escalate. Both Thai and Cambodian troops remain deployed in the area.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, addressed the clash between Thai and Cambodian troops at Chong Bok, that earlier this morning, when Suranaree Command troops patrolling the area discovered that Cambodian forces had dug trenches at Hill 745 in Chong Bok, an area of disputed claim. Before the clash, Thai forces attempted negotiations, but Cambodian troops opened fire, leading to the confrontation. Local commanders are currently negotiating to resolve the issue.
The Commander of the 2nd Army Region confirmed that Thai troops acted to defend sovereignty based on the 1:50,000 scale map. Continuous patrols are conducted in overlapping areas to prevent encroachment, and all parties must abide by the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
Timeline of the Chong Bok Dispute Before Thai Troops Returned Fire on Cambodian Forces
On May 2, 2025, following the meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), Phumtham and Gen Tea discussed the border conflict and agreed to reduce tensions.
The discussion with Cambodian troops aimed to de-escalate confrontations and prevent clashes in areas such as Chong Bok and Chong Anma in Ubon Ratchathani—undemarcated zones currently under border delimitation.
Previously, under a Thai-Cambodian agreement, both sides agreed to maintain a 5-kilometre buffer from these areas. However, both sides deployed forces to secure the territory, prompting discussions for simultaneous troop withdrawals to original positions as agreed at the GBC meeting on May 1.
Background of Chong Bok
The term “Chong” refers to a passageway or route, historically used for travel between low and high lands. Examples include Pak Chong (Saraburi-Korat), Chong Tako (Ta Phraya-Non Din Daeng), and many such routes in border areas near Preah Vihear and Phanom Dong Rak.
These routes served as ancient pathways, with roads connecting various points, including roads from Choam Krasan District, Preah Vihear Province, Cambodia, leading to Chong Bok.
"The battle at Chong Bok"
"The battle at Chong Bok" occurred when Vietnamese forces occupied the area around 1986-1987.
The conflict stemmed from tensions between China and the Soviet Union: the Soviets supported Vietnam, while China backed the Khmer Rouge. Vietnam’s invasion of Cambodia led to fears of expansion into Thailand and forced the Khmer Rouge to seek refuge in Thailand.
Thailand secretly negotiated with China, which then launched attacks on northern Vietnam.
At that time, Gen Arthit Kamlang-ek and later Gen Chavalit Yongchaiyudh commanded the Thai Army, with Lt Gen Isarapong Noonpakdee leading the 2nd Army Region. Fierce battles ensued to reclaim the territory from the invaders, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides. Thai soldiers fought valiantly and succeeded in driving Vietnamese forces out, preserving Thai territory for future generations.
Current Status of Chong Bok Area
Today, Chong Bok remains a contested area but has also become a new tourist attraction in Dom Pradit Subdistrict, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani. From Highway 2248 between Nam Yuen and Na Chaluai, visitors reach Dom Pradit near Ban Non Sung village, where there is access to the Lower Phlan Suea Reservoir—a reservoir featuring sandy banks and waterfront areas.
However, due to ongoing tensions, visiting the area is currently unsafe, and tourism should be temporarily avoided for safety reasons.