Get to know Chong Bok: Flashpoint of Thai-Cambodian clash

Gunfire rang out in the forest before 6am on Wednesday, May 28, at the border area of Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, during a clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers. The area remains an undemarcated zone between Thailand and Cambodia, with overlapping territorial claims by both sides.

Sequence of events

At 5.30am, Task Force 1 of the Suranaree Command received reports that Cambodian troops had deployed forces in the disputed area, violating existing agreements. The Thai side dispatched a liaison team to negotiate following established protocols.

Upon arrival, Cambodian forces misinterpreted the situation and opened fire.

The Thai troops returned fire for about 10 minutes.

At 5.55am, Maj Gen Thol Sovann, Deputy Commander of Cambodia’s 3rd Support Brigade, contacted Col Boonserm Boonbumrung, Deputy Commander of the Suranaree Command, to coordinate a ceasefire. Both sides agreed to stop shooting and maintain positions at the confrontation site.

Currently, both sides are engaged in bilateral talks to manage the territorial claims and establish peaceful, cooperative procedures as per existing agreements.

The Royal Thai Army confirms that all Thai personnel are safe, with no injuries or fatalities, and will provide further updates as available.