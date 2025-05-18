Thai, Cambodian troops hold talks over border patrol dispute

He clarified the situation following reports of Cambodian troops encroaching on Thai territory in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.
Images had surfaced depicting Cambodian soldiers establishing fortifications, digging trenches, and reinforcing their position with nearly a hundred armed personnel, seemingly preparing for a potential confrontation with Thai forces.
Boonsin stated that the Suranaree Task Force had been monitoring the situation for some time and had reported their findings.
He further explained that discussions had taken place between Thai and Cambodian military officials, leading to an agreement to halt the trench-digging efforts and withdraw troops from the disputed area.
“The two sides have arranged meetings at scheduled intervals, conducted without weaponry, to discuss joint patrol operations,” he confirmed.
Boonsin also assured that trade at Chong An Ma Market continues as usual, emphasising that any border closure would impact communities on both sides who rely on cross-border commerce.
He affirmed that diplomatic talks remain open, with both nations fulfilling their respective responsibilities.