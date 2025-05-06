CDC: Anthrax not present in Cambodia, despite Thai death

He reminded the public to remain cautious and prevent its spread by avoiding consumption of raw beef or buffalo meat and refraining from slaughtering sick animals for sale to prevent transmission.
Thai media reported two cases of anthrax in Thailand last week, with one patient passing away — the first such death in 30 years — and another currently receiving treatment. The infections were linked to consuming raw beef contaminated with anthrax bacteria. An additional 247 people are under observation, according to The Nation Thailand.
Sovann told The Post that anthrax is treatable if diagnosed accurately. The disease is spread through the consumption of raw infected meat or contact with grazing animals like cattle and buffalo. It manifests in three forms: cutaneous (skin), pulmonary (lungs) and gastrointestinal (stomach and intestines).
No cases have been reported in Cambodia in recent years. However, outbreaks occurred in Laos’ Champasak province and along the Thai-Lao border in 2024 and early 2025, according to Sovann.
“In Cambodia, we consistently implement preventive measures at borders with Thailand and Laos for both humans and animals, and we have not detected this disease in our country. Nevertheless, citizens should avoid slaughtering sick cattle for sale, as it could spread anthrax or other diseases. Sick animals like chickens, ducks, or cattle should be buried, not sold,” he said.
He also urged citizens to avoid consuming meat from unclear sources and to contact the Ministry of Health at 115 to report suspected cases.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network