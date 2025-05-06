CDC: Anthrax not present in Cambodia, despite Thai death

He reminded the public to remain cautious and prevent its spread by avoiding consumption of raw beef or buffalo meat and refraining from slaughtering sick animals for sale to prevent transmission.

Thai media reported two cases of anthrax in Thailand last week, with one patient passing away — the first such death in 30 years — and another currently receiving treatment. The infections were linked to consuming raw beef contaminated with anthrax bacteria. An additional 247 people are under observation, according to The Nation Thailand.