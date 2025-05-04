Troop pullout from Prasat Ta Muen Thom won't cost Thailand territory

His statement follows an incident in February, when Cambodian troops crossed into the Prasat Ta Muen Thom area in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, sang their national anthem, and challenged Thai forces. Thai and Cambodian troops reconciled on April 30.

Responding to concerns raised by academics that the troop withdrawal could lead to territorial loss, Phumtham stated that the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, held from April 30 to May 1, was conducted transparently.

He noted that the discussions were bilateral, with Thailand represented by the Defence Ministry's permanent secretary, the chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and representatives from all military branches, all of whom acted as witnesses to ensure transparency.

There were no secret negotiations or hidden agendas, he said.