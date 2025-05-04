Troop pullout from Prasat Ta Muen Thom won't cost Thailand territory

His statement follows an incident in February, when Cambodian troops crossed into the Prasat Ta Muen Thom area in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, sang their national anthem, and challenged Thai forces. Thai and Cambodian troops reconciled on April 30.
Responding to concerns raised by academics that the troop withdrawal could lead to territorial loss, Phumtham stated that the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, held from April 30 to May 1, was conducted transparently.
He noted that the discussions were bilateral, with Thailand represented by the Defence Ministry's permanent secretary, the chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and representatives from all military branches, all of whom acted as witnesses to ensure transparency.
There were no secret negotiations or hidden agendas, he said.
“The main outcome of the discussion was an agreement to adhere to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2000, which covers both demarcated border areas and unresolved zones. The military proposed using the MoU as a framework for further action,” Phumtham explained.
He added that the GBC meeting addressed the redeployment of troops in line with the 2000 MoU and the 2019 agreement. This was not a complete withdrawal from existing positions but rather a repositioning of forces that were deployed after those agreements.
Phumtham emphasised that Prasat Ta Muen Thom remains under Thai control. The Chief of the Royal Thai Army has been assigned to follow up on the detailed discussions.
“At present, the Commander of the 2nd Army Region has secured the border area where the incursion took place, in line with the agreement. I affirm that Thailand continues to maintain control over the area and strictly adheres to all agreements concerning Prasat Ta Muen Thom,” Phumtham said.
“Therefore, no land has been ceded for the benefit of any foreign country, and reports suggesting that troops have failed to protect the area are untrue. All military personnel are following clear orders, and both the chiefs of the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Armed Forces are aligned on this matter.”
Phumtham added that much of the information currently circulating in the media is inaccurate. Although the Commander of the 2nd Army Region has already provided clarification, the origin of such reports is unclear.
He suggested they appear to be an attempt to discredit the government’s efforts.