Thailand warns Cambodians about singing anthem at Surin border

Thailand’s Army Area 2 on Tuesday dispatched a warning letter to Cambodia’s 4th Military Region regarding the inappropriate behaviour of Cambodian soldiers and civilians at Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Khmer temple located on the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province.

On February 13, a group of Cambodian soldiers escorted some 25 civilians to visit Prasat Ta Muen Thom in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, Maj General Somphob Pharavej, chief of Suranaree Task Force, which controls the northeastern border, said on Tuesday.

The group reportedly sang the Cambodian national anthem at the temple and were later stopped by Thai security officials, he said.

Somphob said the incident prompted Army Area 2 to issue a warning to Cambodia. The letter highlighted that the behaviour of these soldiers and civilians was inappropriate and violated the mutual agreement between the two countries regarding visitation protocols at the ancient tourist attraction.

He added that this was the second warning letter sent to Cambodia, with the first issued following a similar incident on October 18, 2024.

In the letter, the Army Area 2 urged Cambodian authorities to instruct visitors to Prasat Ta Muen Thom to observe the rules and refrain from any inappropriate behaviour, in a bid to maintain a positive relationship between Thailand and Cambodia.