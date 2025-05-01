Thailand, Cambodia strengthen border cooperation at 17th GBC Meeting in Bangkok

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Thursday welcomed General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in his capacity as Chairman of the Cambodian-Thai General Border Committee (GBC), and his delegation at the Ministry of Defense in Bangkok.

The visit marked an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the Ministry of Defense to attend the 17th Thai-Cambodian GBC Meeting, held from April 30 to May 1.

Phumtham and General Tea Seiha jointly presided over the honor guard inspection ceremony at the Ministry of Defense and held bilateral talks before co-chairing the 17th GBC Meeting at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel in Bangkok.

The GBC meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation in maintaining peace and order along the border. Key topics included joint efforts on security issues such as drug trafficking, cross-border crime, and the growing problem of scam call centers. Economic cooperation was also discussed, particularly cross-border trade development to improve the quality of life for citizens in both nations.