ACT unveils 10 major corruption scandals of 2025

The ACT released its annual report on Thursday (December 25), "10 Corruption Scandals of 2025," highlighting the devastating impact of systemic corruption and outlining the path forward for 2026.
The ACT warned that corruption has evolved into sophisticated "networks" spanning various sectors, calling on the public to use their voting power in upcoming elections to reject dishonest candidates.
Mana Nimitmongkol, Chairman of the ACT, stated that 2025 was the year of "Networked Corruption."
He noted that politicians and elites have blatantly ignored public expectations and ethics, while many members of the Senate and independent agencies have become burdens to the state, severely hindering anti-corruption efforts and human rights.
Mana highlighted three additional "Hot Topics" that threaten the nation's integrity:
The "Dismissal" of International Bribery Cases: The failure to prosecute masterminds in the Indonesian Palm Oil scandal, the Rolls-Royce/PTT bribery case, and the 6-billion-THB police station construction fraud.
The Khao Kradong Conflict & Senate Collusion: The use of state power and bureaucracy as political bargaining chips, further eroding the Rule of Law.
Contract Amendments for Mega-Projects: Questionable attempts to amend Duty-Free concessions and High-Speed Rail contracts (connecting three airports), pitting national interests against corporate cronyism.
A Call to Action: The 2026 Elections
With the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation elections on January 11 and the General Election on February 8, Mana urged Thais to use their "one vote to change lives."
"I personally believe the seizure of assets from the THB10 billion scammer networks is the most critical issue, as 'grey capital' has infiltrated our political and economic structures. We must stop electing those backed by 'Big Houses,' influential figures, or illegal interests. Choose capable and honest people to serve the country."