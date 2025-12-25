ACT unveils 10 major corruption scandals of 2025

The ACT released its annual report on Thursday (December 25), "10 Corruption Scandals of 2025," highlighting the devastating impact of systemic corruption and outlining the path forward for 2026.

The ACT warned that corruption has evolved into sophisticated "networks" spanning various sectors, calling on the public to use their voting power in upcoming elections to reject dishonest candidates.

Mana Nimitmongkol, Chairman of the ACT, stated that 2025 was the year of "Networked Corruption."

He noted that politicians and elites have blatantly ignored public expectations and ethics, while many members of the Senate and independent agencies have become burdens to the state, severely hindering anti-corruption efforts and human rights.