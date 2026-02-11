‘Chonburi model’ shakes Election 2026 as public and parties press EC for transparency

Crowds then surged to the site, demanding a recount through the night. Although the EC sent a deputy secretary-general as the “frontline” negotiator, the situation did not ease. The two sides faced off and kept watch over the ballot boxes throughout the night.

Beyond civic groups monitoring the counting and movement of ballot boxes, at least two political parties—the People’s Party (PP) and Pheu Thai—issued statements urging the EC to investigate alleged irregularities in multiple constituencies.

On 10 February, the People’s Party sent a special task force to file requests with the EC seeking recounts in 10 constituencies across 10 provinces:

Khon Kaen, Constituency 3

Lampang, Constituency 2

Surat Thani, Constituency 1

Chonburi, Constituency 1

Nakhon Ratchasima, Constituency 13

Chai Nat, Constituency 1

Samut Prakan, Constituency 6

Tak, Constituency 1

Saraburi, Constituency 1

Pheu Thai, led by party leader Julapun Amarnvivat and senior figure Phumtham Wechayachai, called on the EC to urgently establish the facts over complaints that election management may not have been transparent. The party said multiple areas had been subject to complaints about the integrity and transparency of vote counting, and that it was compiling facts and checking data in detail across constituencies, based on evidence and within the legal framework.

From the “Thanyaburi model” to the “Chonburi model”, the controversy dragged on across days and nights until the afternoon of 10 February, when the EC held an urgent press conference to address the growing controversy.

Phasakorn Siriphokyaporn, deputy secretary-general of the EC, said the public may have misunderstood, because what occurred was the “box consolidation” process—commonly described as “merging boxes”—and that it complied fully with EC regulations. He said the official polling-station results are posted at the front of each polling station, in forms referred to in election terminology as Sor Sor 5/18 and Sor Sor 5/18 (MC.2), which are public and can be checked.

He also insisted—at least three times during the briefing—that changing the election results is impossible, because the Sor Sor 5/18 and Sor Sor 5/18 (MC.) forms have already been posted outside polling stations. Suspicious-looking issues during transport or during the consolidation process, he said, occur within the procedural chain.

He added that the full EC had resolved to send the deputy secretary-general in charge of investigations, along with a team, to conduct on-site checks in Chonburi. The EC also instructed the Chonburi provincial EC director to submit the province’s overall results for consideration, with all steps to be completed within two days.

“After the results are consolidated, there is a process called box consolidation—bringing ballot boxes from every polling station together into one box, so they can be stored securely, such as at a police station, district office, or another safe location, until the objection period has passed, which is two years. This is the process I want people to understand first,” he said.

On demands for a “recount” or for a “new election”, he said such action falls only under the authority of the full EC, and must be considered based on two possible triggers:

A formal complaint, assessed using the complainant’s evidence along with the official polling-station record prepared by polling-station officials. Matters that come to the EC’s attention, or cases the EC initiates for inquiry on its own.

In either case, a resolution by the full EC is required—whether to order a new election, order a recount, or dismiss the complaint.

As for questions about why figures on the EC’s website ectreport69 did not match the numbers posted at polling stations—or why they sometimes rose or fell sharply, especially discrepancies between turnout and the winner’s total—Phasakorn said this relates to the nature of “unofficial” reporting. He urged people to understand what “unofficial” means: for speed, each polling station sends figures into the system via district-level subcommittees using the numbers from the Sor Sor 5/18 forms posted publicly. No one can change those posted results.

He said adjustments seen online occur because once district subcommittees receive the reported figures, they must verify facts—whether the numbers were entered correctly—by rechecking with polling-station officials. Data-entry errors can occur, he said, but they cannot alter the Sor Sor 5/18 results posted at polling stations.

“The most complete stage is the official election result announcement—what we call Sor Sor 6/1. That is when everything has been fully verified and is issued as an announcement, signed by the constituency election commission, which is why it is called official. You must understand that ‘unofficial’ may contain discrepancies. The reporting process must be screened and verified by district subcommittees before it can be confirmed as correct. I repeat: no one can change the results. Everything is posted publicly at every polling station. No one can do anything at will. Everything is within the legal framework. The EC is willing to be fair to all sides and will examine every issue that is questioned or misunderstood,” he said.

This, the report said, is the factual situation between civic groups and political parties who believe the 2026 election process showed signs of “abnormality” and have lodged objections—yet feel their concerns have not been addressed, fuelling the resurgence of the phrase “What is the EC even for?” and severely undermining public confidence in the independent body that has run elections for 25 years, since the 2001 election.

As for the organisation’s motto—“Honest, impartial, and lawful”—the report argued it has lost its credibility and impact.