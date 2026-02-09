Students demand recount at Thanyaburi campus over vote-count doubts

At 9pm on Sunday (February 8), tensions rose after polls closed at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, as large groups of students and members of the public gathered to protest the work of the Office of Election Commission of Pathum Thani Province, alleging suspicious behaviour during the counting of advance voting and referendum ballots.

The unrest took place at the university’s auditorium, where ballot boxes were being collected and advance votes counted. Students—many of them out-of-constituency voters studying at the university—attempted to observe the counting process as they are entitled to do, but were denied entry by officials.

Anger intensified after reports that staff had covered all CCTV cameras inside the auditorium used for monitoring the vote count with black cloth, prompting students to question the transparency of the process and the office’s intentions.