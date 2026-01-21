Iran Maintains Peaceful Nuclear Programme Despite Pressure, Ambassador Tells Bangkok Media

Iranian envoy rejects nuclear weapons whilst defending government response to recent unrest attributed to foreign interference.

His Excellency Nassereddin Heidari, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand, has reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peaceful nuclear development whilst firmly ruling out the pursuit of nuclear weapons, despite recent escalating tensions and what Tehran characterises as foreign-orchestrated violence within its borders.

Speaking at a press conference with Bangkok media outlets on Wednesday, Ambassador Heidari addressed questions about whether Iran might reconsider its nuclear weapons policy, given what he described as a "law of the jungle" in international relations.

"The nuclear programme of Iran has been completely peaceful," Heidari stated. "Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons. The support of our people and military has provided us with deterrence."

The ambassador cited a religious decree from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prohibiting the production and use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear, chemical, radiological and biological weapons, on both legal and Islamic grounds.

Unrest attributed to foreign interference

The press conference primarily focused on recent unrest in Iran, which the ambassador claimed evolved from peaceful economic protests into armed violence orchestrated by foreign intelligence services.

According to Heidari, civil and trade protests began on 27 December 2025, centred on economic demands following a rise in foreign exchange rates.

However, he alleged that "after a few days of direct and overt provocation by the United States and intervention by the Zionist regime, these protests were driven toward violence."

