Hong Kong court jails Jimmy Lai for 20 years in national security case

Jimmy Lai, the 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and one of Beijing’s most outspoken critics in Hong Kong, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of offences under the national security law imposed by China in 2020.

A panel of three judges described Lai as the “mastermind” behind efforts they said aimed to undermine China’s Communist Party, convicting him of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and conspiring to publish seditious material.

The sentence is expected to keep Lai behind bars for the remainder of his life, given his age and longstanding health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure. The 20-year total also takes into account an earlier fraud conviction for which he has already been serving time.

Six former Apple Daily staff members and two activists who were co-defendants received prison terms ranging from six to 10 years.