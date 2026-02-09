TikTok shakes up creator economy, pushing social–e-commerce to $1.2tn

Authenticity makes content more compelling

On consumer behaviour, the report states that “authenticity” has become a core expectation among modern audiences. Some 76% of consumers said they want brands to present more authentic content, and authentic content can prompt 9 in 10 consumers to decide to purchase—three times more influential than content focused on hype or trends.

Authenticity is not only about emotion or tone. It also includes functional information such as product demonstrations, real reviews, or before-and-after comparisons—practical evidence consumers use to make decisions.

By market, the report finds Thai audiences respond to before-and-after content and product demos at levels close to the regional average.

Emotionally, Thai consumers are 20% more inclined than the regional average to engage with content that feels friendly, uses conversational language, and invites dialogue—such as Q&A or “Ask Me Anything”—suggesting a preference for authenticity that is accessible and unfiltered.

The report adds that authenticity does more than capture attention: it helps move consumers through each stage of the funnel—from awareness and consideration to purchase.

After interacting with authentic content, 76% of consumers are more likely to search for information, click, or add items to their basket, while 71% said their sense of connection with a brand increases noticeably.

In advertising performance, TikTok said creator-driven content continues to outperform traditional advertising, including delivering engagement rates 1.6 times higher.

Brands must connect the ecosystem

TikTok concludes that as growth pressure remains high, brands that can effectively connect creators, content and commerce within a single system will be best positioned to turn authenticity into sustainable long-term growth.

The report highlights regional examples. In Thailand, “Turk” (@turk_tk) turned an accidental button press while filming into a growing jewellery business.

In Vietnam, “Jayni” (@Jaynitravel) transformed career setbacks into cultural storytelling, driving revenue growth of 87 times and increasing commission volume by 94 times between 2024 and 2025.

In Singapore, “Caitanya” (@caitofalltraits) shares genuine cultural storytelling alongside a homemade food-sticker business, Pointy Rice, inspired by everyday local dishes.

TikTok said these creator communities are key gateways for brands to move beyond traditional advertising and collaborate with trusted voices that can deliver measurable growth.

With tools such as TikTok One—a central platform that connects brands and creators seamlessly—brands can turn their messages into real-life relevance.