Trump thanks Xi as US investors secure 80.1% stake in TikTok deal

Enhancing security: Algorithm separation and data storage on Oracle Cloud

A key component of the deal addresses the handling of TikTok’s "algorithm," the secret formula that recommends content. Initially, China was reluctant to allow the transfer of this technology. However, under the current agreement, the algorithm for the US version of TikTok will be separated and retrained using data from American users only.

Oracle will oversee the security and storage of all user data on US-based cloud servers, addressing the national security concerns that have been a longstanding issue for Washington.

Former WarnerMedia executive Adam Presser has been appointed CEO of the new joint venture. The company will have a seven-member board, the majority of which will be American. However, Shou Zi Chew, the global CEO of TikTok, will remain on the board to maintain a connection with the platform’s international operations.

A six-year battle ends

This deal marks the end of a long-standing conflict that began in 2020 during Trump’s first term and escalated under Joe Biden’s presidency, culminating in a 2024 law mandating a sale or a ban.

Despite a brief "blackout" for TikTok in early 2025, Trump’s involvement and multiple delays to the ban allowed for negotiations to continue, ultimately leading to an agreement with Beijing.

As a result, over 200 million American users and 7.5 million US businesses can continue to use TikTok, along with its sister apps, CapCut and Lemon8, under the oversight of the new joint venture.