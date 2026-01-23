Trump claims total access to Greenland as crisis eases

Retaliation Warnings Persist

Despite the thaw, the President maintained a characteristically blunt warning for European allies.

Addressing rumours that European nations might dump trillions in US assets, such as Treasury bonds and stocks, to counter his earlier trade bullying, Trump promised "big retaliation."

"If they do, they do... but there would be a big retaliation on our part," Trump told Fox Business. "We have all the cards."

While US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed recent divestments by Danish pension funds as "irrelevant," the "Sell America" sentiment has rattled markets.

However, the President’s decision to pause new tariffs has already sparked a rebound on Wall Street and in European markets.

Sovereignty remaining Red Line

While the White House celebrates "total access," officials in Denmark and Greenland remain cautious. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen clarified that while progress has been made on common security, Greenland’s sovereignty is "not up for discussion."

In Nuuk, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed the de-escalation but drew a firm boundary. "Sovereignty is a red line," Nielsen said, noting he remains "in the dark" regarding the specific details of the deal Trump claims to have brokered.

A Bruised Alliance

The diplomatic whiplash has left European leaders wary.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas remarked that relations have "taken a big blow," suggesting that the internal friction only serves the interests of global adversaries.

While the immediate threat of a trade war has receded, diplomats in Brussels suggest the "Greenland episode" has permanently altered how the bloc views Washington.

For now, the focus shifts to 2026, the target year for implementing the new Arctic security framework.

Reuters

Bloomberg