Gold cools after Trump drops Europe tariff threat on Greenland

Global gold prices cooled on Wednesday (Jan 21, 2026), easing from a fresh all-time high after US President Donald Trump backed away from some of his tougher threats linked to the dispute over Greenland, prompting some selling in gold.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,778.51 an ounce at 3.10pm US Eastern time (2010 GMT), after breaking to a new record of $4,887.82 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for February delivery settled up 1.5% at $4,837.50 an ounce.

Stock markets recovered after Trump withdrew his threat to impose tariffs on several countries that opposed US control of Greenland, saying he had drafted a framework agreement with Nato regarding the island’s future.

“Then, the announcement about tariffs on Europe sent stock markets higher, wiping out most of the precious metals’ gains and putting some pressure on the market,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“A lot of assets were sold on this headline. It doesn’t change the trend at all.”