Trump ties Greenland drive to Nobel snub as EU readies countermeasures

US President Donald Trump has connected his renewed push to bring Greenland under US control with his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, as tensions over the Arctic territory stoke fears of another transatlantic tariff fight.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump would not say whether he might use force to seize Greenland, but he again warned European countries he would impose tariffs if an agreement is not reached.

The latest escalation has prompted the European Union to consider retaliatory steps, with officials weighing both fresh tariffs and a tougher legal tool designed to counter economic pressure.

The row risks further straining NATO unity at a time when the alliance is already under pressure over Ukraine and Trump’s demands for higher European defence spending.

Market jitters have also returned, with investors wary of renewed volatility after the 2025 trade war eased only when the sides struck tariff deals mid-year.

Text message to Norway PM

Norway’s government on Monday(January 19) released text messages between Trump and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. In a message sent on Sunday, Trump complained that Norway’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize for what he claimed were efforts that “stopped 8 wars” meant he no longer felt obliged to think “purely of Peace”, though he said peace would remain “predominant”.