EU calls emergency meeting after Trump tariff threat over Greenland

Ambassadors from the European Union’s 27 member states are set to hold a special meeting on Sunday (January 18) after US President Donald Trump declared he would impose higher tariffs on European allies until the United States succeeds in buying Greenland.
Cyprus, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said late on Saturday (January 17) that it had called the emergency session for Sunday. Envoys from all 27 member states will discuss the next steps to be taken collectively in response to Washington’s efforts to take control of Greenland.
The meeting is due to begin at around 5pm local time (11pm Thailand time).
Trump wrote on Truth Social that a 10% tariff would take effect from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.
He also warned that the tariff rate would rise to 25% on June 1 and remain in place until an agreement is reached for the United States to purchase Greenland, arguing that the matter concerns global security.
Trump said world peace is in danger, claimed China and Russia want Greenland, and argued Denmark can do nothing. He added that Greenland is protected by only two sled dogs.
The post sparked anger across Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa issued a joint message on X, warning that these tariffs will destroy transatlantic relations and risk triggering a dangerous cycle of conflict.
French President Emmanuel Macron called the US move unacceptable, insisting that no threat would shake our position — whether on Ukraine or on Greenland.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the tariff threat was “completely wrong” and vowed to raise the issue directly with the Trump administration.
He said imposing tariffs on allies simply for upholding collective security as NATO members was “profoundly wrong”, adding that the UK would continue to address the matter directly with Washington.