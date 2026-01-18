EU calls emergency meeting after Trump tariff threat over Greenland

Ambassadors from the European Union’s 27 member states are set to hold a special meeting on Sunday (January 18) after US President Donald Trump declared he would impose higher tariffs on European allies until the United States succeeds in buying Greenland.

Cyprus, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said late on Saturday (January 17) that it had called the emergency session for Sunday. Envoys from all 27 member states will discuss the next steps to be taken collectively in response to Washington’s efforts to take control of Greenland.

The meeting is due to begin at around 5pm local time (11pm Thailand time).