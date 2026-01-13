EU commissioner warns NATO would end if US seized Greenland

The European Union’s defence and space commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, has warned that any attempt by the United States to seize Greenland by military force would effectively mark the end of NATO and trigger serious consequences for transatlantic relations.
Speaking on Monday, Kubilius said the EU could provide security support to Greenland if Denmark requested it. However, he cautioned that a US military occupation of Greenland — a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark — would be a turning point that the alliance could not survive.
US President Donald Trump has previously said the United States needs to “own” Greenland to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the strategically important, resource-rich Arctic territory, arguing that a US military presence alone is not sufficient.
Denmark and the United States, both NATO members, are due to hold talks this week on Greenland. Denmark and Greenland have insisted the territory is not for sale, but Trump has not ruled out the use of force.
Kubilius said such a move would severely damage public sentiment and undermine trust between the US and Europe. He questioned who would accept a military takeover and warned that the fallout would extend across the relationship, including trade, with the United States itself potentially facing painful negative consequences.
Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday, saying: “I am the one who saved NATO,” without providing further detail.
Kubilius said he does not believe the US will launch a military invasion. He noted that Article 42.7 of the EU treaty requires member states to assist one another if a member is subjected to armed aggression, though any response would depend primarily on Denmark’s position.
He said the EU could increase security protection for Greenland if Denmark asked, including personnel and military infrastructure such as naval vessels and counter-drone capabilities, adding that defence needs for Greenland and the wider Arctic are ultimately for military experts to assess.
Kubilius also said Europe must strengthen its own defence capabilities, whether or not it can rely on US support. He acknowledged that a US withdrawal from NATO would be extremely challenging, stressing that NATO in its current form cannot function without the United States.
Trump said last week that the US would always support NATO, arguing that Russia and China fear the alliance as long as the US remains a member. Many NATO members have significantly increased defence spending in recent years following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and as Trump has pushed European allies to invest more in their own defence.
