EU commissioner warns NATO would end if US seized Greenland

The European Union’s defence and space commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, has warned that any attempt by the United States to seize Greenland by military force would effectively mark the end of NATO and trigger serious consequences for transatlantic relations.





Speaking on Monday, Kubilius said the EU could provide security support to Greenland if Denmark requested it. However, he cautioned that a US military occupation of Greenland — a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark — would be a turning point that the alliance could not survive.

US President Donald Trump has previously said the United States needs to “own” Greenland to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the strategically important, resource-rich Arctic territory, arguing that a US military presence alone is not sufficient.

Denmark and the United States, both NATO members, are due to hold talks this week on Greenland. Denmark and Greenland have insisted the territory is not for sale, but Trump has not ruled out the use of force.

Kubilius said such a move would severely damage public sentiment and undermine trust between the US and Europe. He questioned who would accept a military takeover and warned that the fallout would extend across the relationship, including trade, with the United States itself potentially facing painful negative consequences.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday, saying: “I am the one who saved NATO,” without providing further detail.