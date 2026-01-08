European Powers Unite to Defend Greenland as Trump Weighs ‘Military Option’

European powers and Canada rally behind Copenhagen as the White House cites the Venezuela operation as a precedent for potential military action in the Arctic.

A profound rift has opened within the NATO alliance after United States President Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric regarding the acquisition of Greenland, refusing to rule out the use of force to secure the strategically vital Arctic territory.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have formed a defiant front, pledging to defend the "territorial integrity" of the world's largest island.

The escalation follows a successful, albeit controversial, US special forces operation in Venezuela to apprehend former leader Nicolás Maduro—an act European diplomats fear is being used by the White House as a blueprint for Greenland.

'All Options on the Table'

The White House has confirmed that the "military option" remains an active consideration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that while diplomacy and a potential purchase remain the primary goals, the President retains the right to address security objectives by military means.

"As a diplomat, we always prefer to settle matters in different ways—as we did in Venezuela," Rubio stated.

However, he stopped short of allaying fears that a forcible takeover of the Danish autonomous territory could dismantle the US-led NATO alliance.