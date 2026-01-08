European Powers Unite to Defend Greenland as Trump Weighs ‘Military Option’

European powers and Canada rally behind Copenhagen as the White House cites the Venezuela operation as a precedent for potential military action in the Arctic.
A profound rift has opened within the NATO alliance after United States President Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric regarding the acquisition of Greenland, refusing to rule out the use of force to secure the strategically vital Arctic territory.
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have formed a defiant front, pledging to defend the "territorial integrity" of the world's largest island.
The escalation follows a successful, albeit controversial, US special forces operation in Venezuela to apprehend former leader Nicolás Maduro—an act European diplomats fear is being used by the White House as a blueprint for Greenland.
'All Options on the Table'
The White House has confirmed that the "military option" remains an active consideration.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that while diplomacy and a potential purchase remain the primary goals, the President retains the right to address security objectives by military means.
"As a diplomat, we always prefer to settle matters in different ways—as we did in Venezuela," Rubio stated.
However, he stopped short of allaying fears that a forcible takeover of the Danish autonomous territory could dismantle the US-led NATO alliance.
In Washington, the rhetoric has sparked a rare bipartisan backlash.
Veteran Republican Senator Mitch McConnell condemned the move as "catastrophic strategic self-harm," describing threats against a loyal democratic ally as "counterproductive and unseemly."
European Sovereignty and Self-Preservation
In a joint statement, leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark declared they would "not cease to protect" Greenland.
Although they still referred to the US as an "essential ally," the tone was one of unprecedented alarm.
"Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland," the statement read, citing the 1951 defence agreement.
Lars Løkke Rasmussen, the Danish Foreign Minister, has called for an urgent meeting with Rubio to replace what he described as a "shouting match" with "sensible dialogue."
He also disputed President Trump’s claims of a pervasive Russian and Chinese presence in Greenland’s waters, noting that maritime tracking data shows no such activity near the capital, Nuuk.
The Arctic Prize
The White House argues that Greenland is essential for US national security, citing its critical role in ballistic missile defence and its vast untapped mineral wealth, which could reduce Western reliance on China.
However, for European leaders and Canada, the issue is one of international law.
Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, stated that the EU would not accept violations of state sovereignty, regardless of where they occur.
As the North Atlantic Council prepares to meet on Thursday, Finnish officials have called for the US to be "brought into line," questioning whether Washington can be allowed to disregard jointly agreed treaties to pursue its own territorial ambitions.