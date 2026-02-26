Revisiting ‘Big King Bang Yai’: Nonthaburi’s former landmark set for TCC mixed-use revival

Big King Bang Yai is remembered as one of Nonthaburi’s iconic retail landmarks. Opened in 1996 and operated by Big King Co., Ltd., the five-storey complex (including a basement) became a key gathering spot for people in Bang Yai and nearby areas. Inside, Merry King Bang Yai also opened in 1999, reinforcing its status as a popular shopping and leisure destination where locals came to shop and skate.



For many Nonthaburi residents, Big King Bang Yai remains part of the area’s collective memory and a milestone in the development of Bang Yai City.



TCC Group acquires 23 rai for new mixed-use scheme

The former Big King site is now owned by TCC Group, controlled by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. The group purchased more than 23 rai of land and buildings for 2.2 billion baht, with plans to redevelop the plot into a new mixed-use complex.



The location is regarded as one of the last prime plots in the area. Under the Nonthaburi city plan, the land is designated red zone (commercial use). The site sits along the MRT Purple Line, near Bang Yai Station, and is supported by strong transport links including Kanchanaphisek Road, Rattanathibet Road, the Si Rat–Outer Ring expressway, and the Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi motorway.