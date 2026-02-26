Revisiting ‘Big King Bang Yai’: Nonthaburi’s former landmark set for TCC mixed-use revival

Big King Bang Yai is remembered as one of Nonthaburi’s iconic retail landmarks. Opened in 1996 and operated by Big King Co., Ltd., the five-storey complex (including a basement) became a key gathering spot for people in Bang Yai and nearby areas. Inside, Merry King Bang Yai also opened in 1999, reinforcing its status as a popular shopping and leisure destination where locals came to shop and skate.
For many Nonthaburi residents, Big King Bang Yai remains part of the area’s collective memory and a milestone in the development of Bang Yai City.
TCC Group acquires 23 rai for new mixed-use scheme
The former Big King site is now owned by TCC Group, controlled by Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. The group purchased more than 23 rai of land and buildings for 2.2 billion baht, with plans to redevelop the plot into a new mixed-use complex.
The location is regarded as one of the last prime plots in the area. Under the Nonthaburi city plan, the land is designated red zone (commercial use). The site sits along the MRT Purple Line, near Bang Yai Station, and is supported by strong transport links including Kanchanaphisek Road, Rattanathibet Road, the Si Rat–Outer Ring expressway, and the Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi motorway.
Bang Yai’s growth and rising land prices
Bang Yai district, west of Bangkok in Nonthaburi province, has seen rapid growth driven by the MRT Purple Line and large-scale retail projects. The area is surrounded by both low-rise and high-rise housing, drawing significant population density and commuter traffic into the capital.
Opposite the former Big King site stood an old Big C mall, also owned by Charoen’s group, which has been demolished for redevelopment. Property insiders expect an integrated mixed-use project linking both sides of the road.
Local sources note that the Big King and former Big C plots sit adjacent to Bang Yai Station, making them high-potential land comparable in value to some Bangkok sites.
According to Wasan Kongchan, president of the Real Estate Sales and Marketing Association (RESAM) and managing director of Modern Property Consultant Co., Ltd., Bang Yai acts as a western gateway serving commuters travelling into Bangkok from nearby provinces. The district is anchored by Central Westgate, a major regional mall attracting an estimated 200,000–300,000 shoppers.
Current land prices in Bang Yai average around 100,000 baht per square wah, with potential to rise to 200,000–300,000 baht per square wah in the future, driven by surrounding residential developments and new infrastructure projects.