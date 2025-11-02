Motorway M81 Ban: Seven Vehicle Types Barred from Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi Route

The Royal Thai Government Gazette has published a new directive banning seven specific categories of vehicles from using the Special Highway No. 81, better known as the Motorway M81, which connects Bang Yai to Kanchanaburi.

The official Director of the Special Highway Announcement confirms that the rules are now in effect, with full enforcement due to commence on 31 October 2025.

The order, issued under the authority of Section 54 of the Highway Act, B.E. 2535 (1992), aims to maintain safety and traffic flow on the high-speed route. It explicitly repeals any previous announcements on the matter.

Who is Banned from the Motorway?

The directive specifies that the following seven types of vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the new Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi motorway:

Bicycles

Motorcycles

Three-wheeled motor vehicles (e.g., tuk-tuks)

Tractors

Road rollers

Agricultural vehicles

Vehicles propelled by human or animal power (such as carts or wheelbarrows)

This move ensures that the motorway will be used exclusively by vehicles deemed capable of maintaining high-speed travel safely, primarily cars, vans, and heavy goods vehicles.

Motorists and commuters are urged to check their vehicle type before attempting to access the M81 route after the enforcement date.