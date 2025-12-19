AOT rejects false claims over airport security and baggage safety

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) confirms all 6 international hubs strictly follow standards, dismissing Cambodian media reports of excessive screening and luggage issues as groundless.

  • Airports of Thailand (AOT) has formally rejected claims made by Cambodian media alleging excessive inspections and baggage loss for European tourists.
  • AOT asserts that all six of its airports comply with strict International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards for security and screening processes.
  • In response to claims of lost luggage, AOT highlighted its robust baggage tracking and monitoring system and dedicated complaint centers to assist passengers.

AOT has issued a formal clarification regarding distorted information published by the Cambodian media.

The reports alleged that European tourists faced excessive inspections and baggage loss while transiting through Thailand.

AOT confirms these claims are entirely false and emphasises that all six of its airports operate under strict International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards with highly efficient baggage tracking systems.

Background

The clarification follows reports published by Cambodian media on December 18, 2025, which cited the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in France.

The reports issued warnings to travellers heading to Cambodia via Bangkok, claiming that European passengers were subjected to inappropriate screening, including:

  • Excessive questioning regarding personal history.
  • Unreasonable requests for financial proof.
  • Intrusive inspections of accommodation bookings.
  • Issues regarding lost luggage.

AOT’s Official Clarification

AOT categorically denies these allegations and provides the following facts to ensure public understanding:

  1. Commitment to International Service Standards: AOT prioritises passenger convenience alongside rigorous security. All six airports under AOT’s management strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in alignment with the ICAO regulations. These global standards cover both Safety and Security to ensure a transparent and professional screening process.
  2. Efficient Baggage Management System: Regarding the claims of lost luggage, AOT confirms it employs a robust baggage tracking and monitoring system. Furthermore, dedicated complaint centres are available to assist passengers immediately. In the event of any discrepancy, AOT conducts swift investigations to ensure fair and seamless travel experiences.
  3. Role as the Gateway to Thailand: As the operator of Thailand’s primary aviation hubs, AOT remains committed to cooperating with both domestic and international agencies. AOT aims to reinforce global confidence in Thailand’s air transport system, ensuring it remains transparent, safe, and welcoming to travellers from around the world.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy