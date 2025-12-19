AOT rejects false claims over airport security and baggage safety

AOT has issued a formal clarification regarding distorted information published by the Cambodian media.
The reports alleged that European tourists faced excessive inspections and baggage loss while transiting through Thailand.
AOT confirms these claims are entirely false and emphasises that all six of its airports operate under strict International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards with highly efficient baggage tracking systems.
The clarification follows reports published by Cambodian media on December 18, 2025, which cited the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in France.
The reports issued warnings to travellers heading to Cambodia via Bangkok, claiming that European passengers were subjected to inappropriate screening, including:
AOT categorically denies these allegations and provides the following facts to ensure public understanding: