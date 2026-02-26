Karenni warns against Salween water as Thai border risks resurface

Karenni issues “do not drink” warning

The Karenni State Regional Administrative Council in Loikaw, Myanmar, issued a warning on February 25, 2026, urging residents living along the Salween River and Molo Creek not to drink the water or use it for cooking, after toxic contamination was found at levels deemed hazardous to health.

Tests show arsenic above the WHO guideline

The council said water sampling and laboratory analysis found arsenic levels above the WHO guideline value for drinking-water of 10 μg/L (0.01 mg/L). In the Salween samples, arsenic ranged from 0.042–0.096 mg/L, while Molo Creek measured 0.553 mg/L, it said.