Karenni warns against Salween water as Thai border risks resurface

The Karenni State Regional Administrative Council in Loikaw, Myanmar, issued a warning on February 25, 2026, urging residents living along the Salween River and Molo Creek not to drink the water or use it for cooking, after toxic contamination was found at levels deemed hazardous to health.
The council said water sampling and laboratory analysis found arsenic levels above the WHO guideline value for drinking-water of 10 μg/L (0.01 mg/L). In the Salween samples, arsenic ranged from 0.042–0.096 mg/L, while Molo Creek measured 0.553 mg/L, it said.
According to the statement, samples were collected between December 18–24, 2025 from 10 sites along the Salween (upper, middle and lower stretches) and one site on Molo Creek, in work carried out with Chiang Mai University’s environmental studies team.
The Salween (Salawin) forms part of the Thai–Myanmar border, including sections in Mae Hong Son and areas within Salawin National Park, where riverside communities rely on the river for livelihoods and daily use in some locations.
Thailand has faced similar concerns in the past. In November 2025, Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported arsenic exceeding Thailand’s surface-water standard at all 13 monitoring points along the Salween in Mae Hong Son, and said it would coordinate through diplomatic channels to request Myanmar investigate pollution sources, while advising communities on safe water use and alternative supplies.
During that period, local officials in Mae Hong Son also issued precautionary advisories, telling riverside residents to avoid direct contact with river water and refrain from eating fish caught from the Salween until further confirmation.
Karenni authorities warned against consuming aquatic animals from contaminated waters and said further sampling and monitoring would continue, alongside public health messaging on risk reduction and safe water use.