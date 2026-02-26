Anutin vows tougher minister vetting, citing Constitutional Court standards

The move follows the Royal Gazette’s publication of a Constitutional Court ruling on February 19, relating to ethical standards and ministerial qualifications.

Anutin acknowledged the ruling as a key compass that the government must consider strictly.

“We must take seriously what the Constitutional Court has set out,” he said.

As for rumours that the Pheu Thai Party’s list of ministerial candidates, particularly Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Somsak Thepsuthin, had been rejected, Anutin insisted: “None at all.”