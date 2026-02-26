Anutin vows tougher minister vetting, citing Constitutional Court standards

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, outlined the direction for forming a new Cabinet, stressing that the vetting of those nominated for ministerial posts must be conducted with greater care and be “far more rigorous than before”.
He said particular weight must be given to the standards established in earlier Constitutional Court rulings, to prevent legal complications in the future.
The move follows the Royal Gazette’s publication of a Constitutional Court ruling on February 19, relating to ethical standards and ministerial qualifications.
Anutin acknowledged the ruling as a key compass that the government must consider strictly.
“We must take seriously what the Constitutional Court has set out,” he said.
As for rumours that the Pheu Thai Party’s list of ministerial candidates, particularly Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Somsak Thepsuthin, had been rejected, Anutin insisted: “None at all.”
He declined to comment on whether either figure could face qualification issues, saying there have not yet been any discussions on the allocation of posts or ministry quotas with any political party.
The prime minister’s signal that scrutiny will be “far more rigorous” reflects the executive’s caution in seeking to reduce political risk, especially on issues of “proven honesty and integrity” and “ethical standards”, a double-edged sword that has previously led to the removal of some ministers.