Thai exports hit four-year high as January shipments jump 24.4%

Exports extend streak to 19 months

Thailand’s export value in January stood at US$31,573.1 million, expanding 24.4% from a year earlier—its 19th consecutive month of growth and the highest level in four years, according to the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

Winij Wisetsuwanphum, Director-General of the FPO, said the export performance was supported by broad-based gains across key manufacturing categories and continued strength in several major markets.

Electronics, appliances and autos lead growth

Winij said that excluding oil, gold and defence-related items, exports still rose 20.9%. He cited standout expansion in electronics, electrical appliances and automobiles.