Second Army reports Thai–Cambodian border fire situation, Feb 26, 2026

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2026

Second Army Region reports one fire near Thai–Cambodian border in Si Sa Ket, 600m from line; other areas remain normal on February 26, 2026.

On February 26, 2026, the Second Army Region’s official page summarised the fire situation along the Thai–Cambodian border for the day (one hotspot recorded), as follows:

Ubon Ratchathani

Chong Bok area

  • Situation normal

Chong An Ma area

  • Situation normal

Si Sa Ket

Sam Tae – Don Tuan – Phu Phee – Satta Som – Phnom Prasat Thos – Chong Ta Thao areas

A fire was found south of Sam Tae on the Cambodian side, approximately 600 metres from the border line

Pha Mor E Daeng – Huai Ta Maria area

  • Situation normal

Phu Makuea – Chong Don Ao area

  • Situation normal

Chong Thap U area

  • Situation normal

Chong Kraban Krabai (Khun Han district)

  • Situation normal

Chong Sa-ngam (Phu Sing district)

  • Situation normal

Surin

Chong Chom – Chong Kla Khom – Chong Proe – Chong Rayi areas

  • Situation normal

Kana area

  • Situation normal

Ta Kwai area

  • Situation normal

Chong Krang area

  • Situation normal

Ta Muen Thom area

  • Situation normal

Buri Ram

Chong Sai Taku area

  • Situation normal

Wind direction: Local winds blowing from south to north on the Thai side.

Overall assessment

The Thai side continues to deploy forces in key areas and maintains control of the situation. Main operations include patrols and surveillance in important zones, while operational bases have reinforced security to ensure safe mission execution.

The primary causes of most fires are land burning to clear areas for agriculture, build new housing, as well as for hunting and gathering forest products.

Source: Second Army Region

