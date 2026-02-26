Second Army reports Thai–Cambodian border fire situation, Feb 26, 2026

On February 26, 2026, the Second Army Region’s official page summarised the fire situation along the Thai–Cambodian border for the day (one hotspot recorded), as follows:
Ubon Ratchathani
Chong Bok area
Chong An Ma area
Si Sa Ket
Sam Tae – Don Tuan – Phu Phee – Satta Som – Phnom Prasat Thos – Chong Ta Thao areas
A fire was found south of Sam Tae on the Cambodian side, approximately 600 metres from the border line
Pha Mor E Daeng – Huai Ta Maria area
Phu Makuea – Chong Don Ao area
Chong Thap U area
Chong Kraban Krabai (Khun Han district)
Chong Sa-ngam (Phu Sing district)
Surin
Chong Chom – Chong Kla Khom – Chong Proe – Chong Rayi areas
Kana area
Ta Kwai area
Chong Krang area
Ta Muen Thom area
Buri Ram
Chong Sai Taku area
Wind direction: Local winds blowing from south to north on the Thai side.
Overall assessment
The Thai side continues to deploy forces in key areas and maintains control of the situation. Main operations include patrols and surveillance in important zones, while operational bases have reinforced security to ensure safe mission execution.
The primary causes of most fires are land burning to clear areas for agriculture, build new housing, as well as for hunting and gathering forest products.
Source: Second Army Region