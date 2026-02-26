NEO Achieves Record-Breaking Performance with Historic 4Q/2025 Sales



Market Share Expansion Across All Core Segments

NEO continued to expand its market share, with its market value growing 10-11% in 2025 [2], compared to the overall FMCG market growth of only 4%. The company achieved growth across all significant segments:

Grew by an impressive 55%, while the total market grew by only 4%. This propelled NEO from 11th to 10th position among market leaders. Key products in this category include BeNice Bright & Protect Grape ExoBright Body Serum, D-nee Blooming Glow Series Body Serum, BeNice Glow & Perfume Collagen Body Serum, and Vivite White & Anti-Aging Body Serum. Fabric Softener Products: Increased by 15%, against a market growth of just 4%. Market share expanded to 11.7%, driven by outstanding products such as Fineline Premium Soft Anti-Pet Hair & Dust Fabric Softener, which offers innovative solutions catering to modern consumers and has received excellent feedback.

Increased by 9%, while the total market grew by only 1%. Market share rose to 23.7%. Standout products include BeNice Grape ExoBright Shower Gel, a premium product that pioneered the use of EXOSOME innovation for body care. Roll-on Products: Grew by 9%, despite the overall market contracting by 5%. Market share expanded to 14% through the Eversense, Vivite, and TROS brands.





Unlocking New Growth Trajectories: Silver Age and Pet Care Segments

NEO continues to expand into high-potential markets, particularly in Silver Age Products, reflecting the rapidly growing aging society trend. The D-nee Deluxe brand offers a comprehensive range of fabric care products, as well as skin care and cleansing products, which have been very well-received by consumers. Most recently, the company enhanced its portfolio with Talcum Powder and special-sized Wet Wipes for the elderly, addressing diverse usage needs and uplifting consumers' quality of life.

Furthermore, NEO has entered the pet care market with the launch of the LovliTails brand, under the concept of "Pet-Centric Natural Solution." This brand focuses on creating high-quality, gentle, and safe products, encompassing both pet hygiene products and pet accessories cleaning products. This initiative responds to the growing "Pet Humanization" trend and lays the groundwork for LovliTails to become another key engine driving the company's long-term growth.



Charting 2026: Identifying Untapped Market for Sustainable Growth

For 2026, NEO will focus on continuous growth while embedding sustainability (ESG) across all processes, with the following key approaches:

Product Development for Wellness and Longevity: Dedicated to developing products that support overall well-being and long-term quality of life, fostering confidence and balanced living at all ages. Plans include launching over 200 new SKUs, both entirely new products and enhanced existing ones.

Dedicated to developing products that support overall well-being and long-term quality of life, fostering confidence and balanced living at all ages. Plans include launching over 200 new SKUs, both entirely new products and enhanced existing ones. Domestic and International Market Expansion: Domestically, the company aims for mid-to-high single-digit growth, with an emphasis on expanding online distribution channels. Internationally, it targets double-digit growth, particularly in the Vietnamese market. Additionally, NEO plans to expand into new markets such as Hong Kong through collaboration with Big C, the Philippines through Konvy, and Malaysia, among others.

Domestically, the company aims for mid-to-high single-digit growth, with an emphasis on expanding online distribution channels. Internationally, it targets double-digit growth, particularly in the Vietnamese market. Additionally, NEO plans to expand into new markets such as Hong Kong through collaboration with Big C, the Philippines through Konvy, and Malaysia, among others. Diversifying Product Lines to Fill All Gaps: Focused on developing products that address previously unmet needs, pioneering new product categories within current business segments, while continuously strengthening and differentiating existing brands.



Tangible Achievements of ESG Excellence

In terms of sustainable business practices, significant achievements in the past year include a 19.7% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions. The transition to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a primary fuel source resulted in a 16% reduction of CO2 in Scope 1 emissions. NEO also reduced the use of virgin plastic in packaging by 24%, exceeding its 20% target, and achieved 82% recyclable packaging, reflecting its strong commitment to promoting a Circular Economy.

Furthermore, NEO's factory received Green Industry Level 5 certification, the highest level from the Ministry of Industry, achieved by only 0.16% of factories nationwide. The company also secured the Zero Accident Campaign 2025 award, demonstrating its leading standards in safety and environmental responsibility.

NEO received an "A" rating in the SET ESG Rating from the Stock Exchange of Thailand and a 4-star "Excellent" rating in Corporate Governance from the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD) in its first year of evaluation. It was also selected as "The Most Attractive Employer 2025" by the Future Trend Award 2025, ranking among the top 10 companies most appealing to the new generation.

"For 2026, the FMCG market will remain a battleground for understanding consumers, amidst a widespread demand for health and wellness products across all age groups. We view this as a crucial opportunity to create markets through innovation. NEO remains committed to being a trendsetter with products that exceed expectations, delivering comprehensive value and new experiences to consumers to foster sustainable growth," Suthidej concluded.

On February 25, 2026, the company announced the Board of Directors' resolution to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2026 the approval of a dividend payment to shareholders at a rate of 1.35 Baht per share. The XD sign is set for May 5, 2026, and the dividend payment date is May 21, 2026.