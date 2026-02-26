NEO Achieves Record-Breaking Performance with Historic 4Q/2025 Sales

NEO Corporate Public Company Limited (NEO) reported an exceptional 2025, with core market value growing 10-11% - significantly outpacing the overall market's 4% [1] expansion. Total full-year sales reached 10,738 million Baht, marking a robust 6.7% YoY increase, and culminating in an all-time high fourth-quarter sales growth of 10.5% YoY. This strong performance, fueled by expanding domestic market share, product innovation, and enhanced existing offerings, positions NEO for accelerated innovative product development to reach a broader consumer base for domestic and international growth in 2026, all while adhering to ESG principles. In light of this success, the Board of Directors has proposed a 1.35 Baht per share dividend, with the XD date set for May 5, 2026.
Mr. Suthidej Thakolsri, Chief Executive Officer of NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, stated, "Our success in 2025, with sales reaching 10,738 million Baht and growth rates exceeding market averages, reflects our agility in adapting strategies to meet evolving consumer demands, expand distribution channels and market penetration into new consumer segments. Furthermore, our 'Innovation-led Premiumization' strategy has provided a competitive edge, boosting market share and driving sustained growth, even amidst challenging market conditions. Moving forward in 2026, we will elevate the development of innovative products to reach an even wider consumer base. We will delve deeper into analyzing unmet consumer needs, aiming to deliver more tailored experiences and solutions that enhance their quality of life. These innovations will create added value for our brands to resonate with consumers for the long term."
The 6.7% YoY growth in total sales for 2025 was primarily driven by the Household Products and Personal Care Products segments, which grew by 14.1% and 9.6% respectively. Notably, the fourth quarter marked an all-time high sales record of 2,938 million Baht, representing a 10.5% YoY and 11.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. Net profit for the quarter reached 166 million Baht, surging by 181.4% QoQ. This impressive performance was supported by government stimulus measures to boost consumer purchasing power, such as the half-half plus co-payment (Kon La Krueng Plus) program and increased welfare card allowances. Additionally, efficient expense management and cost control significantly contributed to the company's heightened profitability.
NEO continued to expand its market share, with its market value growing 10-11% in 2025 [2], compared to the overall FMCG market growth of only 4%. The company achieved growth across all significant segments:
NEO continues to expand into high-potential markets, particularly in Silver Age Products, reflecting the rapidly growing aging society trend. The D-nee Deluxe brand offers a comprehensive range of fabric care products, as well as skin care and cleansing products, which have been very well-received by consumers. Most recently, the company enhanced its portfolio with Talcum Powder and special-sized Wet Wipes for the elderly, addressing diverse usage needs and uplifting consumers' quality of life.
Furthermore, NEO has entered the pet care market with the launch of the LovliTails brand, under the concept of "Pet-Centric Natural Solution." This brand focuses on creating high-quality, gentle, and safe products, encompassing both pet hygiene products and pet accessories cleaning products. This initiative responds to the growing "Pet Humanization" trend and lays the groundwork for LovliTails to become another key engine driving the company's long-term growth.
For 2026, NEO will focus on continuous growth while embedding sustainability (ESG) across all processes, with the following key approaches:
In terms of sustainable business practices, significant achievements in the past year include a 19.7% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions. The transition to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a primary fuel source resulted in a 16% reduction of CO2 in Scope 1 emissions. NEO also reduced the use of virgin plastic in packaging by 24%, exceeding its 20% target, and achieved 82% recyclable packaging, reflecting its strong commitment to promoting a Circular Economy.
Furthermore, NEO's factory received Green Industry Level 5 certification, the highest level from the Ministry of Industry, achieved by only 0.16% of factories nationwide. The company also secured the Zero Accident Campaign 2025 award, demonstrating its leading standards in safety and environmental responsibility.
NEO received an "A" rating in the SET ESG Rating from the Stock Exchange of Thailand and a 4-star "Excellent" rating in Corporate Governance from the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD) in its first year of evaluation. It was also selected as "The Most Attractive Employer 2025" by the Future Trend Award 2025, ranking among the top 10 companies most appealing to the new generation.
"For 2026, the FMCG market will remain a battleground for understanding consumers, amidst a widespread demand for health and wellness products across all age groups. We view this as a crucial opportunity to create markets through innovation. NEO remains committed to being a trendsetter with products that exceed expectations, delivering comprehensive value and new experiences to consumers to foster sustainable growth," Suthidej concluded.
On February 25, 2026, the company announced the Board of Directors' resolution to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2026 the approval of a dividend payment to shareholders at a rate of 1.35 Baht per share. The XD sign is set for May 5, 2026, and the dividend payment date is May 21, 2026.
[1] Based on data from NielsenIQ (Thailand) Co., Ltd., comparing 2025 to 2024, NEO's core markets encompass products such as: Liquid Detergent, Fabric Softener, Liquid Soap, Intimate Wash, Roll-on, Body Lotion, Floor Cleaner, and Bathroom Cleaner.
[2] Based on data from NielsenIQ (Thailand) Co., Ltd., comparing 2025 to 2024.