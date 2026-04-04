North declares emergency zones as wildfires and PM2.5 worsen

Interior Ministry has moved to step up its response to the worsening wildfire and haze crisis in the North, with three provinces now declaring emergency disaster assistance zones in a bid to speed up relief, suppression work and local recovery efforts.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Arsit Sampantharat said on April 4 that governors in Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Phayao had already declared emergency assistance areas, following the latest assessment of wildfire, haze and PM2.5 conditions across the 17 northern provinces. The declarations currently cover a total of 17 districts.





In Chiang Mai, the emergency declaration covers seven districts affected by wildfires: Hot, Samoeng, Doi Saket, Chiang Dao, Mae Wang, Mae Taeng and Mae Rim.

In Lamphun, the declaration applies to Li district in connection with PM2.5 pollution.

In Phayao, the emergency zone spans nine districts and covers both wildfire and PM2.5 impacts: Mueang Phayao, Chun, Chiang Kham, Chiang Muan, Dok Khamtai, Pong, Mae Chai, Phu Sang and Phu Kamyao.