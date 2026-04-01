Chiang Mai records 83 hotspots as haze persists; Doi Tao remains most concerning

Chiang Mai’s wildfire haze remains severe, with authorities reporting a sharp rise in hotspots and warning residents to take health precautions as temperatures climb.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Relations Office said that on April 1, 2026, satellite data from Suomi-NPP detected 83 hotspots across the province. Doi Tao district was the most concerning area, with 13 hotspots, followed by Doi Saket, Samoeng and Hot.

According to hotspot mapping from GISTDA, the distribution was as follows:

Doi Tao: 13

Doi Saket: 9

Samoeng: 8

Hot: 8

Phrao: 8

Mae Chaem: 6

Chiang Dao: 6

Chai Prakan: 5

Mae Taeng: 5

San Kamphaeng: 4

San Sai: 3

Mae On: 2

Mae Wang: 2

Galyani Vadhana: 2

Hang Dong: 1

Chom Thong: 1

Authorities also cited cumulative figures showing 5,090 hotspots recorded between January 1 and March 31, 2026, based on NASA FIRMS data, underscoring the continuing severity of the wildfire situation over the past three months.