Chiang Mai records 83 hotspots as haze persists; Doi Tao remains most concerning

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 01, 2026

Chiang Mai authorities reported 83 hotspots on April 1, 2026, led by Doi Tao district, as wildfire haze persists. The Meteorological Department forecast hot to very hot weather with possible storms and urged health precautions.

Chiang Mai’s wildfire haze remains severe, with authorities reporting a sharp rise in hotspots and warning residents to take health precautions as temperatures climb.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Relations Office said that on April 1, 2026, satellite data from Suomi-NPP detected 83 hotspots across the province. Doi Tao district was the most concerning area, with 13 hotspots, followed by Doi Saket, Samoeng and Hot.

Chiang Mai records 83 hotspots as haze persists; Doi Tao remains most concerning

According to hotspot mapping from GISTDA, the distribution was as follows:

  • Doi Tao: 13
  • Doi Saket: 9
  • Samoeng: 8
  • Hot: 8
  • Phrao: 8
  • Mae Chaem: 6
  • Chiang Dao: 6
  • Chai Prakan: 5
  • Mae Taeng: 5
  • San Kamphaeng: 4
  • San Sai: 3
  • Mae On: 2
  • Mae Wang: 2
  • Galyani Vadhana: 2
  • Hang Dong: 1
  • Chom Thong: 1

Authorities also cited cumulative figures showing 5,090 hotspots recorded between January 1 and March 31, 2026, based on NASA FIRMS data, underscoring the continuing severity of the wildfire situation over the past three months.

Chiang Mai records 83 hotspots as haze persists; Doi Tao remains most concerning


Weather: hot to very hot, with possible storms

The Northern Meteorological Centre under the Thai Meteorological Department forecast that the North would be generally hot with daytime haze and very hot conditions in some places, driven by a heat low over upper Thailand. Weak southerly and south-westerly winds may also trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated areas.

For Chiang Mai, the forecast was:

  • Hot with daytime haze
  • Low: 23°C | High: 38°C
  • South-westerly winds: 5-15 km/h


Public advice

Officials urged residents to:

  • Avoid prolonged outdoor work or activities to reduce heatstroke risk
  • Be cautious of gusty winds, and check structures and billboards that may be unstable
  • Monitor PM2.5 closely, as the high number of hotspots could push pollution levels higher during the day

 

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