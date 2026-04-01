Chiang Mai records 83 hotspots as haze persists; Doi Tao remains most concerning

Chiang Mai’s wildfire haze remains severe, with authorities reporting a sharp rise in hotspots and warning residents to take health precautions as temperatures climb.
The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Relations Office said that on April 1, 2026, satellite data from Suomi-NPP detected 83 hotspots across the province. Doi Tao district was the most concerning area, with 13 hotspots, followed by Doi Saket, Samoeng and Hot.
According to hotspot mapping from GISTDA, the distribution was as follows:
Authorities also cited cumulative figures showing 5,090 hotspots recorded between January 1 and March 31, 2026, based on NASA FIRMS data, underscoring the continuing severity of the wildfire situation over the past three months.
The Northern Meteorological Centre under the Thai Meteorological Department forecast that the North would be generally hot with daytime haze and very hot conditions in some places, driven by a heat low over upper Thailand. Weak southerly and south-westerly winds may also trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated areas.
For Chiang Mai, the forecast was:
Officials urged residents to: