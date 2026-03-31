Chiang Mai set for disaster declaration after 4 days of soaring PM2.5

Chiang Mai is preparing to tighten controls on toxic PM2.5 pollution.

Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province, said PM2.5 levels in Mueang Na subdistrict, Chiang Dao District, have risen above 125 micrograms per cubic metre for four consecutive days.

The province is set to consider declaring the area a disaster-stricken zone tomorrow, while mobile medical units will be deployed on April 1, 2026.

Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province, spoke about the crisis caused by fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the area on March 30, saying the province is considering declaring a disaster-stricken area and an area eligible for emergency disaster assistance, focusing on the hardest-hit locations at the subdistrict and village levels.