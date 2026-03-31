Chiang Mai set for disaster declaration after 4 days of soaring PM2.5

Chiang Mai is preparing to tighten controls on toxic PM2.5 pollution.
Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province, said PM2.5 levels in Mueang Na subdistrict, Chiang Dao District, have risen above 125 micrograms per cubic metre for four consecutive days.
The province is set to consider declaring the area a disaster-stricken zone tomorrow, while mobile medical units will be deployed on April 1, 2026.
Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province, spoke about the crisis caused by fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the area on March 30, saying the province is considering declaring a disaster-stricken area and an area eligible for emergency disaster assistance, focusing on the hardest-hit locations at the subdistrict and village levels.
Under Ministry of Finance regulations, the province can declare a disaster area when the following conditions are met:
Current situation: Mueang Na subdistrict in Chiang Dao District has already recorded critical pollution levels for four consecutive days.
If the situation does not improve tomorrow (March 31, 2026), it will immediately meet the threshold for a disaster declaration.
Although Chiang Dao District is at a critical level, the deputy governor stressed that the situation in Mueang Chiang Mai District has not yet met the criteria.
Any declaration will focus only on clearly affected areas rather than the whole province, to ensure precision in budget management and relief efforts.
For Chiang Mai residents in areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the red zone, the advice is as follows: