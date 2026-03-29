Thailand puts 9 provinces on red PM2.5 alert as symptoms rise

Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, said the PM2.5 situation on March 28, 2026, found red-level dust in nine provinces: Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son and Nakhon Phanom.

The highest reading was recorded in Li subdistrict, Li district, Lamphun province, at 198.3 micrograms per cubic metre.

Another 28 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region, and West recorded orange-level dust.

This was consistent with the situation regarding health impacts and self-protective behaviour from PM2.5 exposure between January 1 and March 28, 2026, which found that more than 55% of people had begun experiencing symptoms related to dust exposure.

Most reported nasal congestion, runny nose, coughing and eye irritation.