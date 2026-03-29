Thailand puts 9 provinces on red PM2.5 alert as symptoms rise

Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, said the PM2.5 situation on March 28, 2026, found red-level dust in nine provinces: Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son and Nakhon Phanom.
The highest reading was recorded in Li subdistrict, Li district, Lamphun province, at 198.3 micrograms per cubic metre.
Another 28 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region, and West recorded orange-level dust.
This was consistent with the situation regarding health impacts and self-protective behaviour from PM2.5 exposure between January 1 and March 28, 2026, which found that more than 55% of people had begun experiencing symptoms related to dust exposure.
Most reported nasal congestion, runny nose, coughing and eye irritation.
Dr Amporn added that the Department of Health was therefore reiterating the following recommendations for good health during the severe dust crisis:
“PM2.5 levels are expected to remain above the standard continuously this week because of stagnant weather conditions and increased open burning in many areas. If people are exposed to high levels of dust over a prolonged period, it may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, and in the long term could lead to lung cancer. People are therefore urged to take strict care of their health. If you have any questions or need further information, please call the Department of Health hotline 1478,” the Director-General said.