Global air pollution worsened in 2025 as Thailand ranked 48th worst

Global air quality deteriorated in 2025, with just 14% of cities worldwide meeting the World Health Organization’s annual PM2.5 guideline, down from 17% a year earlier, according to IQAir’s latest World Air Quality Report.

The report highlighted how a combination of persistent human-caused pollution and climate-related extremes continued to worsen air quality across many regions. Wildfires and dust storms were among the major factors behind the deterioration, with climate change helping to intensify both the frequency and severity of such events.

Thailand was ranked 48th among the world’s most polluted countries in 2025, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 17.8 micrograms per cubic metre. That was an improvement from 19.8 micrograms per cubic metre a year earlier, but still well above the WHO guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

IQAir’s country rankings showed Pakistan as the world’s most polluted country in 2025, with an annual average PM2.5 level of 67.3 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Bangladesh at 66.1, Tajikistan at 57.3, Chad at 53.6 and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 50.2. India ranked sixth at 48.9.

South Asia remained the world’s most polluted region, while New Delhi continued to rank among the most polluted capitals globally. IQAir said many of the worst readings were linked to a mix of transport emissions, industrial activity, construction dust and other combustion sources.