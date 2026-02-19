Bangkok’s air quality worsens, with Thawi Watthana and Nong Khaem most affected by rising PM2.5 levels

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported on February 19, 2026, that PM2.5 (fine particulate matter under 2.5 microns) levels in the city had increased significantly. As of 7:00 AM, the Bangkok-wide average was 39.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³.



Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:

Thawi Watthana: 48.2 µg/m³ Nong Khaem: 47.9 µg/m³ Bang Rak: 47.5 µg/m³ Pathum Wan: 46.2 µg/m³ Lak Si: 45.6 µg/m³ Ratchathewi: 44.9 µg/m³ Nong Jok: 43.6 µg/m³ Samphanthawong: 43.2 µg/m³ Khlong Sam Wa: 43.0 µg/m³ Bang Kho Laem: 42.9 µg/m³ Bang Sue: 42.8 µg/m³ Prawet: 42.5 µg/m³



Air quality by zone: