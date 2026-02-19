Bangkok’s air quality worsens, with Thawi Watthana and Nong Khaem most affected by rising PM2.5 levels
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2026
The latest air quality report for Bangkok shows a significant rise in PM2.5 levels, with Thawi Watthana and Nong Khaem suffering the highest concentrations. Residents are advised to take precautions.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported on February 19, 2026, that PM2.5 (fine particulate matter under 2.5 microns) levels in the city had increased significantly. As of 7:00 AM, the Bangkok-wide average was 39.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³.
Top 12 areas with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok:
Thawi Watthana: 48.2 µg/m³
Nong Khaem: 47.9 µg/m³
Bang Rak: 47.5 µg/m³
Pathum Wan: 46.2 µg/m³
Lak Si: 45.6 µg/m³
Ratchathewi: 44.9 µg/m³
Nong Jok: 43.6 µg/m³
Samphanthawong: 43.2 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa: 43.0 µg/m³
Bang Kho Laem: 42.9 µg/m³
Bang Sue: 42.8 µg/m³
Prawet: 42.5 µg/m³
Air quality by zone:
North Bangkok: 39.1-45.6 µg/m³ — moderate health impact
East Bangkok: 32.3-43.6 µg/m³ — moderate health impact
Central Bangkok: 32.8-44.9 µg/m³ — moderate health impact
South Bangkok: 31.5-47.5 µg/m³ — moderate health impact
North Thonburi: 28.2-48.2 µg/m³ — moderate health impact
South Thonburi: 33.5-47.9 µg/m³ — moderate health impact
Health recommendations:
General public:
Use protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks when outdoors.
Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
Watch for symptoms like coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups:
Wear PM2.5 masks when outdoors.
Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice.
Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.